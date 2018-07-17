WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump, facing growing bipartisan backlash over his performance at a joint appearance with Russian President Vladmir Putin, took to Twitter Tuesday to defend the meeting as going “even better” than last week’s summit with longtime NATO allies.

“While I had a great meeting with NATO, raising vast amounts of money, I had an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia.” Trump tweeted. “Sadly, it is not being reported that way - the Fake News is going Crazy!”

Trump’s insistence that media coverage was to blame for the widespread criticism that followed Monday’s news conference in Helsinki came as leaders within the president’s own party continued to denounce Trump’s friendly posture towards a figure regarded as an adversary to the country’s interests.

Longtime supporters of the president, in a series of Tuesday morning TV interviews, called on the president to walk back his supportive words toward Putin and instead condemn the Russian leader for meddling in the U.S. election as concluded by U.S. intelligence officials.

“If he doesn’t reverse course on this, he will eventually lose people who want to support him,” former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, a Long Island native, said during a morning interview on CNN.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois), speaking on CNN, called the affair “a very embarrassing press conference” and a “really bad day for the president.”

“I think President Trump was wrong yesterday in a major way,” Kinzinger said, adding to the list of Republican voices, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Sen. John McCain of Arizona, who a day earlier condemned Trump for siding with Putin over the U.S. intelligence community.

At Monday’s joint news conference, when asked about Russia’s role meddling in the 2016 election via social media campaigns and through the hacking of Democratic party e-mails, Trump replied: “I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Weekly Standard, a longtime Conservative news magazine, called on Congress, in an editorial published Tuesday, to censure Trump to provide a “powerful statement from the GOP that the party’s leaders will not simply ignore or excuse a sitting U.S. president of either party openly crediting America’s enemies at the expense of its public servants — and of the truth.”

"His words on Monday encouraged the nation’s enemies, insulted its intelligence officers, made the president himself look like a fool, and thus brought disgrace on the presidency,” the outlet wrote.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), offered one of the rare voices in support for Trump, telling CBS “This Morning” on Tuesday that it was a “good thing” for Trump and Putin to meet.

"We have to deal with the world as it is, not as we wish it to be, and if we're only going to talk to people who have perfect constitutional republics, we're going to have a very small audience and we're going to have a lot of potential conflicts with no outlet for diplomacy," Paul said.

Trump later took to Twitter to thank Paul for his support.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday called on lawmakers to hold hearings into the more than two-hour closed door session Putin and Trump held with only translators in tow before their joint public appearance.

Schumer, in a Senate floor speech, said the Republican-controlled body should demand testimony from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the president’s National Security Council to hear what the president told them about the one-on-one meeting.

“Our Republican colleagues cannot just go ‘tisk, tisk, tisk.’ They must act if they want to help America,” Schumer said.