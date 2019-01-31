WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi dug in on their positions on a border wall Thursday as Trump cast doubts on lawmakers’ negotiations to reach a deal and indicated he might try to build the wall without Congress.

Pelosi said once again that any spending bills lawmakers agree on would not include money for a wall and Trump threatened to declare a national emergency if that’s what the bipartisan conference committee ends up doing.

Trump and Pelosi clashed a day after the 17-member committee from both chambers began talks about a deal on border security and federal funding with a Feb. 15 deadline, when the short-term spending that reopened agencies after a record 35-day shutdown expires.

“I don’t think they're going to make a deal,” Trump said at an Oval Office event about his trade talks with China.

“They're all saying, ‘Oh, let's do this, but we’re not giving one dime for the wall,’” he said. “That's OK. But if they're not going to give money for the wall, it’s not going to work.”

Asked if he would declare a national emergency if Congress fails to give him money for a wall, Trump said, “I would do that.” But he said he would wait to see what the conference committee does.

“On February 15th, the committee will come back, and if they don’t have a wall, I don’t even want to waste my time reading what they have,” Trump said. “Because the only thing that works for security and safety for our country is a wall.”

Pelosi, who said she is confident the conference committee will come to an agreement, criticized Trump for wanting to act without Congress.

“I knew that he wanted it all to himself. I mean really? A president who wants to have Congress be completely irrelevant in how we meet the needs of American people. No, come on,” she said.

The nine Democrats and eight Republicans on the conference committee on Wednesday sought to find a way around the deadlock by using different terminology for a wall, but Trump walked back his own rebranding of his border wall as a steel slat barrier in an early morning tweet.

“Let’s just call them WALLS from now on and stop playing political games!” Trump tweeted. “A WALL is a WALL!”

Pelosi, speaking to reporters on Thursday, said House Democrats will continue to oppose any spending deal that funds a wall — their $22 billion proposal includes no wall funding — but she is open to supporting “enhanced fencing” if the conference committee negotiators reach a bipartisan deal on it.

“Is there a place where enhanced fencing, Normandy fencing would work? Let them have that discussion,” Pelosi said, referring to X-shaped barriers to block vehicles. “If the president wants to call that a wall, he can call it a wall.”

The terminology for Trump’s proposed border wall has become a point of contention as Democrats have insisted they will not support funding for a “medieval wall,” and Republicans such as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) have cast the wall as a “metaphor” for a broader set of border security measures such as fencing and surveillance technology that Democrats have supported.

The conference committee and Congress do not have much time to settle on a deal to avert another shutdown

To get a bill to the president’s desk in three weeks, the conference committee must get a signed conference report by next Friday to give the House and Senate time to consider and vote on it, Pelosi said.

“So we only have this week plus one day with the State of the Union in between to get this done in order to then bring it to the floor and have it on the president's desk,” she said.