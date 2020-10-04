Trump advisers say campaign schedule will be 'aggressive'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s top campaign advisers vowed Sunday to move forward with an "aggressive" campaign schedule despite the president’s current hospitalization and amid concerns that additional staff members and supporters at his recent events could test positive for COVID-19 in the coming days.

"He’s anxious to get back out there on the campaign trail," Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller told ABC’s "This Week."

Trump on Sunday remained at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where the president’s medical team and White House officials initially offered conflicting accounts of his conditions on Saturday, with doctors indicating the president was doing "very well," while White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters the president’s vitals 24 hours earlier "were very concerning."

The president’s physician Sean Conley, in a Saturday night memo, said "while not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic."

With 30 days left until Election Day, Miller, making the rounds of the Sunday political talk show circuit, said the Trump campaign would continue with an "aggressive" campaign schedule, relying on surrogates, including Vice President Mike Pence and the president’s children.

Miller said he has no concerns about Pence hitting the campaign trail, when asked on NBC’s "Meet the Press" whether it was prudent for Trump’s second in command to be traveling while the president remains hospitalized.

"We're in a campaign. We have a month to go," Miller said, adding that Pence will be "hitting the trail in Arizona, will probably be in Nevada, he'll be back here in D.C., and he's going to have a very full aggressive schedule as well as the first family."

Miller continued to take aim at Biden’s public use of face masks as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, accusing Biden on ABC’s "This Week" of using the protective coverings as "a prop."

Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said, "That tells you a lot of what you need to know about how the Trump campaign has treated this from the outset" in response to Miller’s remarks.

"Joe Biden believes that the words of a president matter, that the actions of a president matter," Bedingfield said. "From the outset, he has taken this seriously, he has encouraged Americans to wear a mask, to protect each other... He believes strongly that the role of the president is to lead, and to lead by example, and I think Americans are looking for that kind of reassurance. We're obviously in an incredibly chaotic, disruptive time in this country."

Bedingfield said the campaign was confident that the vice presidential debate between Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) could go on as planned on Wednesday, and Biden was prepared to debate Trump on Oct. 15 should the president no longer be hospitalized or under quarantine orders.

"We are hoping for a speedy and full recovery, as is everybody in this country," Bedingfield said. "My hope is that they will go forward on the day that is scheduled but obviously we will be attuned to any changes that need to be made."

On CNN's "State of the Union," Biden campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders said the former vice president is tested "regularly" for coronavirus.

Sanders said that Biden was not exposed to Trump at last Tuesday's debate in Cleveland.

"We have been adhering to public health guidance from the beginning of this onset of this pandemic," Sanders said. "Vice President Biden has tested negative. Our traveling staff has tested negative."

Nearly two dozen White House aides and Republican officials who have been in close proximity to Trump over the past two weeks have tested positive for COVID-19, including first lady Melania Trump, senior White House adviser Hope Hicks, campaign manager Bill Stepien, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former adviser Kellyanne Conway, the president’s personal attendant Nick Luna, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, and Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Tom Tillis of North Carolina.