TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Morning
77° Good Morning
NewsNation

Trump warns Cuomo: Anybody who runs against me 'suffers'

The challenge came as Trump raised money for the re-election of Republican congresswoman Claudia Tenney.

President Donald Trump speaks in Utica on Monday

President Donald Trump speaks in Utica on Monday at a joint fundraising committee reception. Photo Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster

By The Associated Press
Print

President Donald Trump is daring New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to challenge him in 2020, warning the Democrat that "anybody that runs against Trump suffers."

In remarks Monday night at a fundraiser in upstate New York, Trump said that Cuomo once called him and promised that he wouldn't run against him. Cuomo's office did not immediately dispute Trump's claim.

The challenge came as Trump raised money for the re-election of Republican congresswoman Claudia Tenney. Trump's visit to Utica, New York, marked his first as president to an area he won in 2016.

A New York native, Trump spent much of the event attacking his home-state governor as well as Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who is also thought to have White House ambitions.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

A cargo ship floats past the famous Kalyazin Submerged monastery, crowd of crocs, more stunning images
It was not a fairy tale, but a Women stranded on giant rainbow unicorn rescued
A 747 Global Airtanker makes a drop in Natural disaster, extreme weather photos around globe
The president called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions Trump tweets: End Mueller probe, collusion not a crime, more
The EPA is being urged to regulate a EPA urged to clean up water contamination
Blooms of phytoplankton forming patterns of blue and Get a bigger view: Stunning images from space