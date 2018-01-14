President Donald Trump, in one of a series of Sunday morning tweets, declared as “probably dead,” an Obama-era program offering protected immigration status to thousands of minors known as “dreamers,” even after his administration announced hours earlier it would adhere to a federal court order temporarily reinstating the program.

Meanwhile, Republicans making the Sunday talk show rounds appeared to be more optimistic about reaching a bipartisan deal to save the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program through legislation.

On Saturday night, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services posted a notice on its website that it would resume processing renewal applications for nearly 800,000 undocumented young immigrants enrolled in the program known as DACA. The notice came days after a U.S. federal court judge in San Francisco temporarily blocked the Trump administration from rolling back the program initially established under an executive order signed by former President Barack Obama in 2012.

DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018 I, as President, want people coming into our Country who are going to help us become strong and great again, people coming in through a system based on MERIT. No more Lotteries! #AMERICA FIRST — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018

The court decision was rendered amid ongoing negotiations between Congressional Republicans and Democrats to preserve the program as part of a new budget deal. Trump has insisted that any deal to preserve the program through an act of Congress should include funding for a border wall, a move opposed by Democrats.

The president doubled down on his position that any new immigration deal should get rid of lottery-based visas, to focus on merit-based entry into the country.

Trump has faced a firestorm of criticism over his calls to remove the diversity-based lottery system — a system that reserves visas for people from countries that have relatively few immigrants in the United States. It favors African countries and was part of an immigration deal Trump was negotiating with the group of Democratic and Republican lawmakers Thursday when he made explosive comments describing Haiti and African nations in vulgar terms.

The president has since denied using an expletive to describe the nations. Several of Trump’s allies making the Sunday talk show rounds sought to bolster his account.

Sen. David Perdue (R-Georgia), one of the lawmakers in the room on Thursday, told ABC “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos: “I’m telling you he did not use that word.”

Rep. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), who was also in the room on Thursday, said on CBS’ Face the Nation: “I didn’t hear that word either.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, another stakeholder in the room on Thursday, said on Fox News Sunday, she couldn’t recall whether Trump used profanity to describe the countries in question.

“I don’t recall him saying that exact phrase,” Nielsen said.

Those accounts differ from versions put forth by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.). Durbin has said the president used profanity to describe Haiti and the African countries. Graham confirmed a similar account to Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) who relayed what he heard to reporters.

Rep. Mia Love (R-Utah), the only Haitian American in Congress, criticized Trump’s derogatory remarks on “State of the Union.” “I can’t defend the indefensible,” she said. “They’re part of us. We’re Americans.”

Love said the president should apologize for making the remarks.

“I think that would show real leadership” she said.

Rep. John Lewis (D-Georgia), a leader of the civil rights movement, called the remarks “unbelievable.”

“It made me sad,” Lewis said. “It made me cry.”

Despite Trump’s tweets declaring a likely dead deal on DACA, Sen. Jeff Flake (R- Ariz.), said on ABC’s “This Week,” he believed a bipartisan agreement could be reached.

“I believe there is a deal to be had,” Flake said.

When asked about Trump’s tweet noting that “DACA is probably dead,” Nielsen said she didn’t think so.

“It’s not a DACA deal, it’s a security immigration deal,” Nielsen said on Fox News Sunday. “We must close these loopholes to ensure that these temporary populations not only are not encouraged to take the dangerous journey to get here, but then when they get here we’re able to promptly remove them so we don’t end up with a category of DACA again.”

She said that tying a deal on DACA to funding for the military and other operational purposes needed to run the government “is completely irresponsible.”

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, a vocal critic of Trump’s plans to end DACA, said on Fox News Sunday that “in every respect what he is showing us is that he is a racist.”

Trump on Twitter also accused The Wall Street Journal of misquoting him in an interview as saying he had a good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“The Wall Street Journal stated falsely that I said to them ‘I have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un’ (of N. Korea),” Trump tweeted. “Obviously I didn’t say that. I said ‘I’d have a good relationship with Kim Jong Un,’ a big difference. Fortunately we now record conversations with reporters . . . ”

The newspaper released a transcript and audio of the interview on Twitter Saturday evening, and said it stood by its reporting.

Not yet mentioned in the president’s tweets as of Sunday morning is the false-alarm warning in Hawaii that panicked scores of people Saturday who believed a ballistic missile was headed their way after an emergency alert was mistakenly sent out.

Hawaiian officials have said the alert was sent inadvertently by an emergency management worker who “pushed the wrong button.” The false alarm, which sent waves of people searching for cover until a clarification alert was texted out 38 minutes later, has spurred calls for a review of emergency alert protocols.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” that “this was unacceptable that this happened, but it really highlights the stark reality of the people of Hawaii are facing.”

“They’re literally going through this feeling of ‘I’ve got minutes to find my loved ones to say my last goodbyes, to figure out where could I possibly find shelter that would protect them from a nuclear attack,’ ” Gabbard said. “The fact that these processes failed so epically that caused this trauma, that caused this terror all across the state of Hawaii, must be fixed immediately. And those responsible for this happening need to be held accountable making sure that this cannot, this cannot happen again.”