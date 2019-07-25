WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump took aim at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday, calling on him to “act immediately” after videos surfaced recently of NYPD officers being doused with water while on patrol.

“We love our Law Enforcement Officers all around this great Country. What took place in NYC with water being tossed on NYPD officers was a total disgrace. It is time for [de Blasio] to STAND UP for those who protect our lives and serve us all so well,” Trump tweeted.

He continued: “What took place was completely unacceptable, and will not be tolerated. Bill de Blasio should act immediately!”

De Blasio, a Democrat staging a long-shot presidential bid, responded to Trump with a dig on Twitter.

“Crime’s gone down year after year in New York City and it’s not just because you finally left town,” de Blasio tweeted.

The exchange came a day after the NYPD announced three men had been arrested for alleged involvement in two separate instances of officers being sprayed with water over the weekend. Videos of the incidents in Harlem and Brooklyn were posted online and went viral on Monday, sparking outrage among law enforcement officers.

Video of the incident in Harlem shows two officers having buckets of water tossed at them. In Brooklyn, video shows of men throwing water at two officers as they walk away from the group.

The mayor, in a tweet Monday, called the episodes “completely unacceptable.”

“We won't tolerate this kind of disrespect. NYPD is investigating,” de Blasio tweeted.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said Wednesday in a tweet announcing the arrests, “The NYPD will NEVER tolerate illegal behavior like this. Our cops will arrest you.”