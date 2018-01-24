TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 44° Good Morning
Overcast 44° Good Morning
NewsNation

Bill de Blasio to meet with Donald Trump at White House

It will be the first time the president and New York City’s mayor have gotten together since shortly after Trump won the 2016 election.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a news conference in New York, Aug. 8, 2015. Photo Credit: AP

By Laura Figueroa Hernandez laura.figueroa@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

WASHINGTON — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is among a group of U.S. mayors slated to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House Wednesday afternoon.

The mayor’s office said the 3 p.m. closed door session will focus on infrastructure funding, and coincides with a two-day meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

The meeting marks de Blasio’s first get together with Trump since a face-to-face meeting at Trump Tower soon after the real estate mogul won the 2016 election, and puts the Democratic mayor, who endorsed Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid, within arms reach of a president who he has railed against for years.

De Blasio’s re-election campaign last year cast him as the antidote to the policies emanating from the Trump administration, with de Blasio promising to use local legislation and legal challenges to fight Trump’s immigration enforcement agenda.

Last week, following the release of Trump’s physical exam results, de Blasio questioned the president’s mental fitness, telling “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, “I hope he is sane. His actions don’t suggest it.”

Trump has likewise been critical of his hometown mayor, previously calling de Blasio a “disaster” who was doing a “horrible job.”

The $13 billion Gateway Tunnel project that New York and New Jersey officials have been pushing for years is likely to come up in the infrastructure discussion, which comes amid reports that Trump will soon release his $1 trillion infrastructure spending proposal to Congress.

The Obama administration initially signed off on a 50/50 funding deal splitting the cost of new rail tunnels under the Hudson River between the federal government, New York, New Jersey and the Port Authority, but in December, the Trump administration walked away from the agreement, telling local transit officials in a letter that the cost of the project adding much needed tunnels to connect Newark Penn Station and New York Penn Station was higher than similar federally funded “mega projects” in other parts of the country.

By Laura Figueroa Hernandez laura.figueroa@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

President Donald Trump speaks to world leaders at 13 moments that tell the story of Trump's first year
The U.S. Senate passed a temporary spending bill Senate votes 81-18 to reopen government
Alison Brown, 9, catches snow flakes on her Snowy scenes from across the U.S.
A frozen Niagara Falls is seen in views Niagara Falls becomes icy wonderland
Speaking with Cheddar on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, Inside Hawaii's false ballistic missile alert
People run from the Route 91 Harvest country Top news photos around the U.S. and globe in 2017