WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s visit to the Hamptons for fundraisers Friday are likely to boost his advantage over any one of his potential Democratic challengers in collecting bigger Long Island checks, an analysis of campaign finance data finds.

But as a group, the two dozen Democrats running to be their party’s standard-bearer in next year’s presidential election have collectively raised more than three times as much as Trump has from bigger donors on Long Island, the analysis of federal campaign finance data for the first six months of this year found.

The analysis offers a snapshot of Long Islanders’ support for presidential candidates so far this year, but it does not include the amount raised from small donors — those whose contributions total less than $200.

By law, campaigns must report the identity of contributors only after the total amount of their donations exceeds $200, and most campaigns do not identify those contributors or their locations.

As a result, those reports understate the amount raised, particularly by candidates such as Trump, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and other candidates whose campaign coffers are largely filled by thousands of small contributions.

Trump raised $272,618 from Long Islanders from January to June this year, and Democrats collectively picked up $987,273, according to Newsday's analysis of FEC campaign filing data provided by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonpartisan, nonprofit news outlet.

The top three Democrats in collecting Long Island contributions were former vice president Joe Biden with $192,617, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey with $136,609 and Mayor Bill de Blasio with $135,775, the analysis found.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), who came in fifth among Democrats in Long Island fundraising with $82,782, trailed Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, who collected $94,360, and has picked up strong support in New York City.

Sanders, who has a strong network of supporters from his run in 2016, reported $65,319 in donations, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said she raised $46,735 on Long Island.

“Trump has the advantage of not only being the president but also he’s from New York,” said Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), a Biden supporter. Trump, Suozzi added, has been able to tap into his vast connections in the New York real estate industry.

But Suozzi added, “As the numbers reflect, there is a tremendous enthusiasm by the Democrats.”

The Trump campaign declined to comment, and the press office of the New York GOP did not respond to a request for comment.

As in the past, donors in Nassau County leaned more toward Democratic candidates and those in Suffolk backed Trump. Still, Trump led every single Democrat in both counties.