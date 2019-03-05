WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused House Democrats of going “stone cold CRAZY” a day after four congressional panels launched widespread probes into the president’s business affairs, his political operation and his communications with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“The greatest overreach in the history of our Country,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday. “The Dems are obstructing justice and will not get anything done. A big, fat, fishing expedition desperately in search of a crime, when in fact the real crime is what the Dems are doing, and have done!”

Trump, whose 2016 campaign operation has come under scrutiny as part of the Justice Department’s more than two-year probe into Russia’s election interference, continued to assert on Twitter that he did not collude with the Kremlin. Instead the president, without offering evidence, continued to accuse Democratic rival Hillary Clinton of working with Russia.

The president took direct aim at Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, which issued letters to 81 Trump affiliated individuals and entities on Monday demanding documents related to a series of matters including the president’s attempt to silence allegations of infidelity in the weeks leading up to the presidential election. Trump also directed criticism at Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the head of the House Intelligence Committee, which has requested documents related to Trump’s communications with Putin. The committee also met last week with Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen in a closed-door session.

Trump tweeted: “Now that they realize the only Collusion with Russia was done by Crooked Hillary Clinton & the Democrats, Nadler, Schiff and the Dem heads of the Committees have gone stone cold CRAZY. 81 letter sent to innocent people to harass them. They won’t get ANYTHING done for our Country!”

In a follow-up tweet the president repeated his position that the multiple inquiries amounted to “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!”

On Monday afternoon, Trump delivered a more subdued response when asked by reporters at the White House if he was willing to comply with Nadler’s records request. The president replied: “I cooperate all the time with everybody,” before dismissing the multiple probes as “all a hoax.”

\By Monday evening, the White House amped up its criticism of the various House Democratic records request. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who earlier in the day released a brief statement saying the president’s legal team would review the requests, issued a longer follow-up statement in the evening deriding Nadler and Democrats, accusing them of “harassing the President to distract from their radical agenda.”

Nadler, whose district includes much of Manhattan’s west side, said in a statement Monday that the dozens of records requests were necessary to investigate “the alleged obstruction of justice, public corruption, and other abuses of power by President Trump, his associates, and members of his Administration.”

Schiff, in a joint letter signed by the chairmen of the House oversight and foreign affairs committees, said records related to Trump’s communications with Russia were needed as part of Congress’s constitutional duty to conduct oversight … to determine, among other things, the impact of those communications on U.S. foreign policy, [and] whether federal officials, including President Trump, have acted in the national interest.”