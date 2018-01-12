WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump denied in a tweet Friday morning the reports he used a vulgarity to describe Haiti, El Salvador and African nations in a Thursday evening Oval Office meeting, a reversal amid worldwide condemnation.

The White House did not deny the reports Thursday evening, but on Friday Trump tweeted, “The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made — a big setback for DACA!”

Trump was discussing that program that he has ordered to end in March with lawmakers in the Oval Office when he insisted on ending the lottery visa program, which he opposes. The lottery visa was created to bring in people from countries that are allowed few immigration slots.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to people familiar with the meeting, and then suggested that the United States should instead bring more people from countries like Norway.

He blamed the Democrats in the room, which included Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, for leaking false reports about his use of the crude language.

“Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings — unfortunately, no trust!,” he tweeted.

Durbin told reporters Friday morning that the president did in fact make the derogatory statements.

“He said these hate-filled things, and he said them repeatedly,” Durbin said.

Trump also posted comments repeating his rejection of the proposal by a bipartisan group of senators on the DACA program, but in his tweets he substituted other language for the countries that he had disparaged — “high crime countries… doing badly.”

Trump tweeted, “The so-called bipartisan DACA deal presented yesterday to myself and a group of Republican Senators and Congressmen was a big step backwards. Wall was not properly funded, Chain & Lottery were made worse and USA would be forced to take large numbers of people from high crime.....

“countries which are doing badly. I want a merit based system of immigration and people who will help take our country to the next level. I want safety and security for our people. I want to stop the massive inflow of drugs. I want to fund our military, not do a Dem defund....”

Trump also blamed Democrats for their negotiations over a spending bill needed to keep the government open after its current funding runs out on Jan. 19. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) insists that the DACA extension be added to that spending deal.

Democrats and Republicans also disagree over whether to lift spending caps agreed to years ago on both defense and domestic spending. Republicans favor increasing the amount that can be spent on defense items, and Democrats insist domestic spending must be raised as well.

“...Because of the Democrats not being interested in life and safety, DACA has now taken a big step backwards. The Dems will threaten “shutdown,” but what they are really doing is shutting down our military, at a time we need it most. Get smart, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump tweeted.