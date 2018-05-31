WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said in a tweet Thursday he will pardon conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, who pleaded guilty to committing campaign finance fraud by funneling funds to the 2012 Republican challenger to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y).

The president also told reporters on his flight to Texas for political meetings Thursday that he is strongly considering commutation of the 14-year sentence in a corruption conviction for former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who attempted to sell President Barack Obama’s former U.S. senate seat. Blagojevich, who appeared on Trump’s 2010 “Celebrity Apprentice” show, has been in prison since 2012.

And Trump said he might possibly pardon food and home decorating author and television personality Martha Stewart, of East Hampton, who was convicted in 2004 for securities fraud. She served five months in prison.

Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018

Trump made tweeted his announcement about D’Souza as he left Washington: “Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!”

Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan who oversaw D’Souza’s case, tweeted, “The President has the right to pardon but the facts are these: D’Souza intentionally broke the law, voluntarily pled guilty, apologized for his conduct & the judge found no unfairness. The career prosecutors and agents did their job. Period.”

D’Souza responded on Twitter: “Bharara & his goons bludgeoned me into the plea by threatening to add a second redundant charge carrying a prison term of FIVE YEARS”

Noting that Trump required Bharara to step down as U.S. attorney, D’Souza added, “KARMA IS A BITCH DEPT: @PreetBharara wanted to destroy a fellow Indian American to advance his career. Then he got fired & I got pardoned”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

D’Souza is still serving a federal judge’s sentence in 2014 of five years’ probation after he avoided a trial by admitting he made illegal contributions to Wendy Long, a friend from Dartmouth College, in her unsuccessful race against Gillibrand.

D’Souza, who retweeted Trump’s announcement, later posted his thanks to Trump on Twitter: “Obama & his stooges tried to extinguish my American dream & destroy my faith in America. Thank you @realDonaldTrump for fully restoring both”

After federal prosecutors charged D’Souza, his lawyer Benjamin Brafman accused the government of having “selectively targeted” D’Souza “because of his outspoken, vigorous and politically controversial criticism and condemnation’” of President Barack Obama.

D’Souza in 2012 released an anti-Obama film “2016: Obama’s America” based on his 2010 book “The Roots of Obama’s Rage.” He resigned as president of King’s College, a Manhattan Christian school, in 2012 amid reports he became engaged before divorcing his wife.

Prosecutors rejected the claim that the charges were political in nature, saying they arose out of a “routine review” of campaign filings by the FBI and that D’Souza was “exploiting the fact that he happens to be an outspoken critic of President Obama in a baseless attempt to avoid criminal prosecution.”

In his guilty plea, D’Souza acknowledged he had two close associates each contribute $10,000 to Long’s Senate campaign with the understanding that he would reimburse them.

“I knew that causing a campaign contribution to be made in the name of another was wrong and something the law forbids,” D’Souza said. “I deeply regret my conduct.”

D’Souza’s sentence included five years’ probation including eight months in a community confinement center, a $30,000 fine, weekly therapeutic counseling sessions and community service.

Some Democrats and Trump critics said the president was telegraphing to his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen and others interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller that he will protect them with pardons if they don’t cooperate.

After the D’Souza pardon announcement, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-Manhattan), the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, called it “another dangerous and cynical pardon,” saying in a tweet that Trump wants “to send a message that silence will be rewarded.”

Later, Trump told reporters he is “seriously thinking about” commuting the sentence for Blagojevich, now serving his time in a Colorado prison, “because what he did does not justify 18 years.”

Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in prison for trying to sell the Senate seat for personal gain as well as extortion relating to state funds being directed towards a children’s hospital and race track. In April, the ex-governor’s wife Patti Blagojevich made a plea for a Trump pardon on Fox News.

Trump said of Blagojevich on Thursday, “I don’t know him other than that he was on ‘The Apprentice’ for a short period of time. And he’s a Democrat. He’s not my party. But I thought he was treated unfairly.”

Trump added, “And there are others. I think to a certain extent Martha Stewart was harshly and unfairly treated. And she used to be my biggest fan in the world … before I became a politician. But that’s okay, I don’t view it that way.”

Stewart was prosecuted by James Comey when he was the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan. Trump fired Comey as FBI director in May 2017.

Trump has now issued five pardons. In addition to D’Souza, he has absolved:

• Former Arizona sheriff Joseph Arpaio, who was convicted of contempt of court for refusing to stop targeting Hispanics to check their citizenship;

• Kristian Mark Saucier, a U.S. Navy sailor whose defense in his conviction for photographing classified areas of a nuclear submarine was that Hillary Clinton was not prosecuted for having classified emails on her private email server;

• I. Lewis “Scooter” Libby, the former aide to Vice President Dick Cheney, convicted of obstruction of justice, false statements and perjury in the revelation of an uncover CIA operative;

• Jack Johnson, the first black boxing champion convicted in 1913 for violating the Mann Act during the United State’s era of racial segregation for taking a white woman across state lines for “immoral purposes.”