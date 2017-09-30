WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Saturday fired back at San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, accusing her of partisan politics and “poor leadership” after she criticized his administration’s response to Puerto Rico’s hurricane devastation.

Cruz replied in a tweet that said, “The goal is one: saving lives.”

On Friday, Cruz became angry after Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke called the response a “good news story,” telling CNN Friday evening, “It’s not a good story when people are dying, starving, thirsty, when people can’t go back to work.”

In that interview, Cruz begged for help — addressing Trump personally — and questioned FEMA’s internet registration process for Puerto Rico’s victims of the storm, saying, “We don’t have any internet. We barely have phones. We don’t have power anywhere.”

Trump, who is spending the weekend at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf resort, shot back at her — and CNN and NBC news for their reporting — in a string of tweets.

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

“The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump,” the president began.

“ . . . Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They . . .

“ . . . want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job.”

He added, “The military and first responders, despite no electric, roads, phones etc., have done an amazing job. Puerto Rico was totally destroyed.”

And he retweeted a Coast Guard post showing it at work helping out on the island, home to 3.4 million U.S. citizens.

Cruz tweeted back: “The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our ‘true colors.’ We cannot be distracted by anything else.”

In his early Saturday string of tweets, Trump also turned his ire on the news media, a frequent target of his criticism.

“Fake News CNN and NBC are going out of their way to disparage our great First Responders as a way to ‘get Trump.’ Not fair to FR or effort!” he tweeted.

“The Fake News Networks are working overtime in Puerto Rico doing their best to take the spirit away from our soldiers and first R’s. Shame!” he added.

Ten days after the hurricane hit, Congress has not passed an emergency disaster aid package and Trump has repeatedly said there are hard decisions to be made given Puerto Rico’s large debt and the total devastation.

Trump also tweeted that he and his wife, Melania, are scheduled to go to Puerto Rico and possibly the Virgin Islands on Tuesday.