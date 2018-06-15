WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday declared the Justice Department’s internal review of the Hillary Clinton email probe “a total disaster” for former FBI Director James Comey, other officials and the FBI itself.

In an early Friday tweet, Trump broke his silence on Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report released Thursday that sharply criticized Comey for breaking with protocol with his public recommendation not to charge Clinton, but found he wasn’t politically motivated.

“The IG Report is a total disaster for Comey, his minions and sadly, the FBI. Comey will now officially go down as the worst leader, by far, in the history of the FBI,” he tweeted.

Then referring to his firing of Comey in May 2017, Trump added, “I did a great service to the people in firing him. Good Instincts.” And he praised his hand-picked successor to Comey, tweeting, “Christopher Wray will bring it proudly back!”

After the release of the 562-page report, Trump and his allies went on the attack.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Thursday called for the end of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

Giuliani said on Fox News the U.S. Department of Justice should dismiss all those in the “phony Trump investigation” and bring in FBI agents from the New York office to probe Comey and FBI counsel Lisa Page and former FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok.

“I believe that [Deputy Attorney General] Rod Rosenstein and [Attorney General] Jeff Sessions have a chance to redeem themselves and that chance comes about tomorrow,” he said. “It doesn’t go beyond tomorrow.”

Leaders in Congress on both sides of the aisle say Mueller should be allowed to finish his investigation. Democrats stressed that the report found that expressed political bias did not affect the investigation.

“The special counsel, Bob Mueller, has taken very definitive action to prevent any political bias from impacting his investigation,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) on CNN Thursday. “So, I think that the special counsel’s investigation is independent.”

While the report faulted Comey for breaking with established policies by announcing he would not charge Clinton in July 2016 and in October making public the reopening of the probe upon discovery of the emails on a private laptop, it did not challenge Comey’s recommendation.

Trump also took aim at FBI Assistant Director Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page, who were having an affair and were involved in the Clinton probe and Russia investigation, and exchanged thousands of text messages on FBI cellphones.

“FBI Agent Peter Strzok, who headed the Clinton & Russia investigations, texted to his lover Lisa Page, in the IG Report, that ‘we’ll stop’ candidate Trump from becoming President. Doesn’t get any lower than that!” Trump tweeted.

Several of those messages expressed anti-Trump sentiment, and the report revealed a previously undisclosed exchange in which Page said Trump’s “not ever going to become president, right?” Strzok replied, “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it.”

The view in the message, the report said, “implies a willingness to take official action to impact the presidential candidate’s electoral prospects.”

But it also found no evidence that those views affected the investigation itself.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said he would refer the case of Page and Strzok, and other FBI officials who texted politically charged messages, to the Office of Professional Relations for discipline.