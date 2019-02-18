TODAY'S PAPER
16 states sue over Trump's emergency declaration



Photo Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

By The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's attorney general has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump's emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Xavier Becerra  issued a statement Monday saying 16 states — including California — allege the Trump administration's action violates the Constitution.

Joining in the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon and Virginia.

Becerra says there is no emergency at the border.

Trump declared a national emergency to fulfill his promise of completing the wall.

The move allows the president to bypass Congress to use money from the Pentagon and other budgets.

California has repeatedly challenged Trump in court. Becerra has filed at least 45 lawsuits against the administration.

