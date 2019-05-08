TODAY'S PAPER
Trump invokes privilege claim over Mueller docs

President Donald Trump at a "Be Best" event

President Donald Trump at a "Be Best" event at the White House on May 7, 2018. Photo Credit: Bloomberg/Al Drago

By The Associated Press
President Donald Trump is invoking executive privilege over special counsel Robert Mueller's unredacted report and other documents subpoenaed by the House Judiciary Committee. The claim would allow Trump to withhold those materials from Congress.

The House Judiciary Committee is meeting to decide whether to vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt for not turning over the full report and certain other materials.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement that: "Chairman Nadler's blatant abuse of power, and at the Attorney General's request, the President has no other option than to make a protective assertion of executive privilege."

By The Associated Press

