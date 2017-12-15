WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday stepped up his attacks on the FBI and Justice Department as he headed to deliver an address at the FBI National Academy graduation, days after disclosure of agents’ texts disparaging him.

“When you look at what has gone on with the FBI and the Justice Department, people are very, very angry,” Trump told reporters before boarding Marine One to fly to the FBI’s training center in Quantico, Virginia.

After disclosure of the texts by two FBI agents assigned to the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russian interference in last year’s election, the White House has repeatedly charged the process is biased.

“It’s a shame what’s happened with the FBI. But we’re going to rebuild the FBI,” Trump said. “But it is very sad when you look at those documents. And how they’ve done that is really, really disgraceful.”

Trump, who has said the FBI is in “tatters,” is scheduled to speak at a ceremony at the FBI campus for state and local law enforcement officials from around the country graduating from a law enforcement program to raise standards.

Asked if the Mueller investigation is biased, Trump said, “You’ll have to make that determination.”

He added, “Let’s put it this way: There is absolutely no collusion. That has been proven. When you look at the committees, whether it’s the Senate or the House, everybody — my worst enemies, they walk out, they say, ‘There is no collusion but we’ll continue to look.’ They’re spending millions and millions of dollars.”

He added, “I didn’t make a phone call to Russia. I have nothing to do with Russia. Everybody knows it. That was a Democrat hoax.”

Trump again pointed the finger instead at his former Democratic rival for the presidency, Hillary Clinton.

“When you look at the Hillary Clinton investigation, it was — I’ve been saying for a long time — that was a rigged system, folks,” Trump said. “And there’s never been anything like it in this country that we’ve ever found before. It’s very, very sad. Very, very sad.”

Trump’s comments came after deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley told Fox News Channel Friday morning that edits to former FBI Director James Comey’s statement on Clinton’s private email server and text messages from a top agent critical of Trump are “deeply troubling.”

“There is extreme bias against this president with high-up members of the team there at the FBI who were investigating Hillary Clinton at the time,” Gidley charged.

Edits to the Comey draft appeared to soften the gravity of the bureau’s finding in its 2016 investigation of Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of state.

Gidley said the disclosure of politically charged text messages sent by one of the agents on the Clinton case, Peter Strzok, were “eye-opening.” Strzok was reassigned after the texts became public.

Asked about pardoning his former campaign ally and national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, Trump sidestepped the questions.

“I don’t want to talk about pardons for Michael Flynn yet,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Trump also talked about his Thursday phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying Putin said some nice things about what Trump has been doing for the United States, but also some negative things.

But Trump said the point of the call was to talk about reining in North Korea and its nuclear weapon program. “We’d like to have Russia’s help,” Trump said.

Trump also said Republican Roy Moore should concede the special Alabama election for the U.S. Senate to its victor, Democrat Doug Jones, whom the president called after the election.

Trump also said he had seen the final tax bill. “I think it’s going to do very, very well,” he said. “I think that we are going to be in a position to pass something as early as next week, which will be monumental.”