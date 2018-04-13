WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump attacked former FBI Director James Comey as a “liar” and a “weak and untruthful slime ball” on Friday after release of excerpts of Comey’s forthcoming book that paints an unflattering portrait of Trump.

Trump tweeted after Comey appeared in an ABC News interview Friday about his book “A Higher Loyalty” to be published Tuesday, and Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway called Comey a disgruntled former employee.

Comey’s book elaborates on much of his testimony before Congress, adding detailed descriptions of his meetings with Trump and judging the president to be a Mafia-like character who is “untethered to the truth” and makes everything about himself.

Trump led a White House counterattack that was joined by his press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the Republican National Committee.

“James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and.....,” Trump tweeted.

Trump continued: “....untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey!”

Sanders tweeted, “One of the few areas of true bipartisan consensus in Washington is Comey has no credibility,” and linked to a GOP video that shows top Democrats attacking Comey for his handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.

Comey specifically questions why Trump’s only reaction in a Jan. 7, 2017, meeting with intelligence officials to their assessment that Russia sought to interfere in the 2016 election was whether it affected the outcome rather than the danger posed to the United States.

“President-elect Trump’s first question was to confirm that it had no impact on the election … and then the conversation, to my surprise, moved into a PR conversation about how the Trump team would position this, and what they could say about this, with us still sitting there,” Comey said in the ABC News interview.

“And the reason that was so striking to me that’s just not done,” Comey said. “That the intelligence community does intelligence, the White House does PR and spin.”

Drawing the most attention in Comey’s new book has his descriptions of how he briefed Trump about salacious information in a dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele that alleged Trump hired prostitutes during a 2013 Moscow trip.

After that meeting, Comey said he met with Trump one-on-one to brief him about the Steele dossier so that he would know about it.

“I started to tell him about the allegation was that he had been involved with prostitutes in a hotel in Moscow in 2013 during the visit for the Miss Universe pageant and that the Russians had filmed the episode, and he interrupted very defensively and started talking about it, you know, ‘Do I look like a guy who needs hookers?’ ” Comey said.

“And I assumed he was asking that rhetorically, I didn’t answer that, and I just moved on and explained, ‘Sir, I’m not saying that we credit this, I’m not saying we believe it. We just thought it very important that you know.’ ”

Asked if he believed Trump’s denials, Comey said, “I honestly never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don’t know whether the current president of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013.”

Comey said Trump brought up the dossier again in a one-on-one dinner with him on Jan. 27, 2017, and asked Comey to investigate it, because, Comey said Trump told him, “If there’s even a 1 percent chance my wife thinks that’s true, that’s terrible.”

Comey told ABC, “And I remember thinking, ‘How could your wife think there’s a 1 percent chance you were with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow?’ I’m a flawed human being, but there is literally zero chance that my wife would think that was true. So, what kind of marriage to what kind of man does your wife think there’s only a 99 percent chance you didn’t do that?”

Comey said Trump told him, “I may order you to investigate that.”

Comey recalled, “I said, ‘Sir, that’s up to you. But you’d want to be careful about that, because it might create a narrative that we’re investigating you personally, and second, it’s very difficult to prove something didn’t happen,’” Comey said.

When he left the FBI, Comey said, the allegations remained unverified.