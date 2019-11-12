President Donald Trump, addressing the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday, doubled down on his criticism of the U.S. Federal Reserve, arguing that the interest rate-setting board puts the United States “at a competitive disadvantage to other countries.”

Trump, in a speech that touted his “America First” economic agenda, argued that past interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve Board were hampering U.S. economic growth as other countries moved to lower their interest rates. The president’s remarks came despite the Fed cutting interest rates in October for the third time this year, essentially reversing the 2018 hikes.

"We are competing against these other countries, and the Federal Reserve doesn't let us play at that game,” Trump said, speaking to the group of business leaders at the New York Midtown Hilton Hotel in Manhattan.

The president has long railed against his appointed Federal Reserve chairman, Jerome H. Powell, arguing the Fed should drop interest rates to zero or below zero as other European nations have done to encourage borrowing.

"Give me some of that money. I want some of that money," Trump said, referring to negative interest rates. The off-the-cuff remark drew laughter from those on hand.

The president praised his stewardship of the nation’s economy, saying he has pushed for “pro-American” policies.

“As president, I understand and embrace the fact that the world is a place of fierce competition,” Trump said. “We’re competing against other nations for jobs and industry growth and prosperity. Factories and businesses will always find a home. It’s up to us to decide whether that home will be in a foreign country or right here in our country.”

The speech marked the second time Trump addressed the group. He spoke before the nonpartisan club as a presidential candidate in September 2016, using the occasion to lay out his economic agenda.

The address came as part of Trump’s four-day stay in New York City that started on Saturday. The president was expected to headline a campaign fundraiser at Manhattan’s InterContinental New York hotel before returning to Washington, D.C.