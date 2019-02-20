A federal judge in Manhattan on Wednesday ordered a 60-day delay in Michael Cohen’s prison surrender date, facilitating plans of the former lawyer to President Donald Trump to testify before Congress.

Cohen’s lawyers asked U.S. District Judge William Pauley to delay the prison surrender from March 6 to May 6 in a letter citing his need to recover from a medical procedure and to prepare for his planned Congressional testimony.

He has been asked to testify by the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Cohen spokesman Lanny Davis has said Cohen’s testimony will include damaging revelations about Trump.

In the letter to Pauley, lawyer Michael Monico said the planned appearances “will require Mr. Cohen to spend substantial time in preparation that will limit the time he has to get his affairs in order and spend time with his family.”

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison by Pauley after pleading guilty to crimes that included arranging hush money payments in violation of campaign finance laws to two women who claimed to have had affairs with Trump.

He said the payments were ordered by Trump. He also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the timing of discussions relating to a proposed Trump office tower in Moscow, and tax and bank fraud charges that didn’t involve Trump.