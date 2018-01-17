WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s denunciations of the media as being the “enemy of the people” and the source of “fake news” is akin to language used by oppressive dictators and threatens to weaken American democracy, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) said in a fiery Senate floor speech Wednesday.

Flake, a frequent critic of the president, assailed Trump’s treatment of the media in a speech that coincided with Trump’s expected announcement of his “fake news” media awards.

“When a figure in power reflexively calls any press that doesn’t suit him ‘fake news,’ it is that person who should be the figure of suspicion, not the press,” said Flake.

Flake, who announced last year he is not running for re-election, criticized his GOP colleagues for not challenging what he described as Trump’s “pernicious fantasies,” citing as examples Trump’s questioning of ex-President Barack Obama’s birthplace and the president’s unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud and rigging in last year’s presidential election.

“An American president who cannot take criticism, who must constantly deflect and distort and distract, who must find someone else to blame is charting a very dangerous path. And a Congress that fails to act as a check on the president adds to the danger,” Flake said.

Flake compared Trump’s “fake news” label to “words infamously spoken” by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, and accused Trump of inspiring modern-day “authoritarians and dictators with his own language.”

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel criticized Flake’s remarks on Twitter, saying the current media landscape is “wall-to-wall with biased coverage against” Trump.

“He has every right to push back,” McDaniel said of Trump. “Comparing the leader of the free world to murderous dictators is absurd. You’ve gone too far.”

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Earlier this month Trump announced he planned on handing out “fake news” awards on Jan. 17, but the White House has not offered any details on how the president would unveil the awards. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, on Tuesday called it a “potential event,” when pressed for details.

Trump, who is set to address a ceremony Wednesday afternoon honoring former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kansas) with the Congressional Gold Medal, has long charged that the press has treated his campaign and now his presidency unfairly. On Tuesday, he tweeted that the media “never likes covering the great and record setting economic news, but rather talks about anything negative or that can be turned into the negative.”

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), also took aim at the president’s press attacks in an op-ed published Tuesday night in the Washington Post, saying “Trump’s attempts to undermine the free press also make it more difficult to hold repressive governments accountable.”

“For decades, dissidents and human rights advocates have relied on independent investigations into government corruption to further their fight for freedom. But constant cries of “fake news” undercut this type of reporting and strip activists of one of their most powerful tools of dissent,” McCain said.