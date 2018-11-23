TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Evening
29° Good Evening
NewsNation

Trump says time for action on 'the Wall,' visits golf course

President Donald Trump during Thanksgiving dinner at his

President Donald Trump during Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Thursday. Photo Credit: AP/Susan Walsh

By The Associated Press
Print

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump was back at his West Palm Beach golf course on another sunny Florida day.

Trump began his Friday on Twitter, saying Democrats and Republicans "MUST come together, finally, with a major Border Security package, which will include funding for the Wall."

He says it's "time for action," even though the idea is opposed by many Democrats, who recently won control of the House.

Trump also is calling on Congress to pass criminal justice reform legislation. He says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic leader Chuck Schumer "have a real chance to do something so badly needed in our country."

Trump initially tweeted the wrong Twitter account for Schumer, tagging a Schumer fan instead of the senator. The president corrected the error several hours later.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Kristi Collins (R) mourns with her son Andrew, Scenes from California's wildfires: Grief and loss
In an annual Thanksgiving tradition, President Donald Trump Trump grants pardons to turkeys Peas and Carrots
Flames consume a Kentucky Fried Chicken as the Extreme weather and natural disasters in photos
Graduates throw their motarboards skyward at the conclusion Foreign students at American colleges
Health officials in the U.S. and Canada on CDC warn consumers not to eat romaine lettuce
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9970699m)..A woman See photos from the Southern California mass shooting