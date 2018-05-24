WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump offered his support for the NFL’s move to ban players from protesting the national anthem in a pretaped interview that aired on Fox News Channel Thursday morning.

Trump, who filmed the interview with “Fox and Friends” Wednesday in Bethpage after leading a roundtable discussion on MS-13 gang violence, also used the appearance to continue pressing Congress to fully fund his proposed southern border wall, and to take jabs at former FBI Director James Comey.

Asked about the National Football League’s announcement on Wednesday requiring players to stand for the anthem while on the field, Trump called the move by league owners the “right thing,” but said he disagreed with a provision that allows players to stay in the locker rooms until the completion of the anthem.

“You shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there . . . maybe you shouldn’t be in the country,” Trump said of those NFL players who last season knelt during the anthem to protest cases of police brutality against minorities.

Trump’s interview with “Fox and Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade was his second interview with the show in a month — appearing on a show he frequently quotes on Twitter, and on a network that has long embraced the president.

The president told Kilmeade he was “disappointed” lawmakers only approved $1.6 billion out of the $25 billion he is seeking for a fortified wall along the U.S. and Mexico border, adding that without the full funding he would not sign off on any legislation aimed at preserving the Obama-era DACA program that provided temporary legal status to thousands of immigrant youths brought to the country illegally as minors.

“Unless it includes a wall . . . a real wall . . . and unless it includes very strong border security, there will be no approvals from me,” Trump said.

The president defended his decision to fire Comey last year, calling him a “rotten apple.”

“I’ve done a great service,” Trump said of firing Comey last May.

Trump’s criticism of Comey came after he was asked about Comey’s tweets that took aim at Trump for alleging repeatedly on Twitter that the FBI planted a spy in his 2016 presidential campaign.

The president’s allegations stem from media reports that indicate the FBI turned to a longtime informant to reach out to at least three Trump campaign aides regarding their contacts with Russia. Intelligence sources have said the informant — a foreign policy scholar — was solely focused on the FBI’s broader effort to investigate Russian interference in the election.

On Wednesday, Comey tweeted: “Facts matter. The FBI’s use of Confidential Human Sources (the actual term) is tightly regulated and essential to protecting the country. Attacks on the FBI and lying about its work will do lasting damage to our country. How will Republicans explain this to their grandchildren?”

Asked if a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un scheduled for June 12 is still likely to take place, Trump replied “there’s a good chance” the meeting will occur as planned.

North Korean officials in the past two weeks have signaled at the possibility of delaying or canceling the high stakes denuclearization talks, citing concerns that the discussions will be “one-sided.”

On Thursday, Choe Son Hui, a vice-minister in the North Korean Foreign Ministry, called Vice President Mike Pence a “political dummy,” after he suggested in public remarks that North Korea “may end like Libya” — whose leader was killed by rebel forces in 2011 — if it does not agree to dismantling its nuclear weapons program.

“Whether the U.S. will meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown is entirely dependent upon the decision and behavior of the United States,” Choe said in comments broadcast by North Korea’s state-run news agency.