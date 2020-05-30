TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
SEARCH
68° Good Evening
NewsNation

Trump says he'll delay G7 meeting, seeks expansion

President Donald Trump speaks about U.S. relations with

President Donald Trump speaks about U.S. relations with China in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington on Friday. Credit: Getty Images / Win McNamee

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Saturday he will postpone a meeting of Group of 7 nations until fall and called for an expansion of the group's membership because he considers it an outdated group that doesn't properly represent what's taking place in the world.

The G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Trump singled out Russia, Australia, South Korea and India as possible additions.

The leaders of the world’s major economies were slated to meet in June in the U.S., but the coronavirus outbreak hobbled those plans.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned from Florida that he had not yet set a new date, but he said the gathering could take place in September around the time of the annual meeting of the United Nations. He also said it might wait until after the November election.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Flames and smoke are seen as the interior Photos: Notre Dame Cathedral fire, aftermath
CHIMANIMANI, ZIMBABWE MARCH 19: People cross one of Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search