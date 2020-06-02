TODAY'S PAPER
Trump says GOP is pulling convention from North Carolina

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2. Credit: AP/Ethan Hyman

By The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. — President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is seeking a new state to host the Republican National Convention after host North Carolina refused to guarantee the event could be held in Charlotte without restrictions because of ongoing concerns over the coronavirus.

Trump tweeted the news Tuesday night, complaining that the state’s governor, Democrat Roy Cooper, other officials “refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena” and were not “allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised.”

“Because of @NC_Governor, we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention,” Trump wrote.

