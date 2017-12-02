WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Saturday celebrated the Senate Republicans’ passage of its massive $1.4 trillion tax overhaul in the middle of the night, a significant step toward a major legislative achievement.

The Senate narrowly approved its version of a sweeping revision of the tax code that slashes corporate rates and lowers them for small businesses and individuals in a 51-49 vote shortly before 2 a.m. All Democrats voted no, and 51 of the 52 Republicans voted yes.

“It was a fantastic evening last night. We passed the largest tax cuts in the history of our country and many other things along with it,” Trump said before he left the White House for a day trip of fundraisers in New York City.

“People are going to be very, very happy. They’re going to get tremendous, tremendous tax cuts and tax relief, and that’s what this country needs.”

Asked for his reaction to the guilty plea Friday by Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser, to making false statements to the FBI about a conversation with the Russian ambassador, Trump waved it off.

“What has been shown is no collusion, no collusion,” he said. “There’s been absolutely no collusion, so we’re very happy.”

Senate Republicans passed their tax package two weeks after the House Republicans approved their tax legislation. The two versions will go to a conference between members of both chambers to work out the differences.

Trump, who has insisted the corporate tax be lowered to 20 percent, conceded that the corporate rate might change in conference to ensure that the final bill meets Senate budget rules, which require that the tax cuts do not create more than $1.5 trillion in the deficit over 10 years.

“Business tax all the way down from 35 to 20. It could be 22 when it comes out, but it could also be 20,” Trump said. “We’ll see what ultimately comes out.”

After criticizing both Senate and House Republicans for failing to pass a repeal of Obamacare earlier this year, Trump had nothing but praise on Saturday.

“Now these great Republicans will be going for final passage,” he tweeted Saturday morning. “Thank you to House and Senate Republicans for your hard work and commitment.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his leadership team worked day and night to corral the needed votes to pass the bill, adding changes to mollify concerns and home-state sweeteners of potential holdouts — who in the end all voted for it.

In addition to tax cuts, the Senate bill eliminates the current Affordable Care Act requirement that people obtain health insurance or pay a tax penalty, and it authorizes opening a section of the Alaska wildlife refuge to oil drilling.

“This is a great day for the country. It’s been 31 years since we’ve done comprehensive tax reform,” McConnell said after the vote. “We have an opportunity to make America more competitive and to keep jobs from being shipped off shore and provide substantial relief for the middle class.”

Before the vote, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the top Democrat on the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee, lambasted the legislation and the fast-track partisan process that benefits the wealthy and corporations over the middle class.

Wyden and other Democrats said Republicans later will cite the deficit — which a congressional scorekeeper said the Senate tax bill would grow by at least $1 trillion in 10 years — to propose and pass cuts to benefits in popular social safety net programs.

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) said he voted against the bill because of that deficit.

“There is a trail of broken promises to working families in the mad dash to pass this bill, and the American people understand this is the first step of continuing attacks on Medicare, on Medicaid and Social Security,” Wyden said. “This vote will not be forgotten.”

On Friday, Senate Republicans added many new, last-minute measures to the 479-page bill that will take days to fully assess.

But both bills now cut the top corporate rate to 20 percent from 35 percent, lower rates for pass-through entities and individuals, and encourage corporations bring back profits parked overseas to avoid taxes by offering with a minimal tax rate.

The two bills also aim to simplify the code by eliminating many current deductions, including personal deductions, while doubling, or nearly doubling, the standard deduction. Both bills have a child tax credit, $1,600 in the House version and $2,000 in the Senate version.

But the bills have significant differences.

Only the Senate bill repeals the insurance mandate and opens the Alaska refuge to drilling.

The House bill sets a top individual tax rate of 39.6 percent but reduces the number of brackets to four. The Senate bill’s top rate is 38.5 percent, and it retains seven brackets.

The Senate bill’s individual tax rates expire after 2025, but the House bill makes its individual rates permanent.

The Senate bill also postpones the lower corporate rate until 2019, while the House begins it in 2018.

On the estate tax, both bills raise the exemption to about $11 million, but the House bill repeals the tax in 2025.

Through an amendment to the Senate bill, Republicans expanded the 529 savings program for college costs to help families pay for private elementary and high schools.

Another amendment that passed exempts from a tax on endowments the few private colleges that don’t accept federal funds — a measure Democrats said aimed to help Hillsdale College in Michigan, endowed by the family of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.