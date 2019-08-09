WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Friday that the nation needs “intelligent background checks” for purchasers of firearms, throwing his support behind federal legislation that Republicans and the NRA have opposed for decades.

Speaking a week after two mass shootings took the lives of 31 people, Trump said that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is “totally on board” and that the National Rifle Association also will support it or at least be neutral.

“Frankly, we need intelligent background checks,” Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn before departing for fundraisers on Long Island. “We have tremendous support for really common sense important background checks.”

Trump said he would also support a “red flag” measure, possibly one being drafted by his ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Ct.) to give grants to states to pass laws creating a legal process to remove guns from people deemed dangerous.

Trump downplayed the politically treacherous grounds of the gun-control debate, and repeatedly said during his half-hour of taking reporters’ questions that the mass shootings are a “mental health” problem, and he wants to keep guns out of the hands of “sick people.”

“I don’t care politically,” Trump said. “I don’t want crazy people having guns.”

Citing his high approval rating among Republican voters, Trump added, I have a great relationship with the Republican senators. And I really think they're looking for me to give them a signal, and we're going to have great support. And I think we'll have support from the Democrats also.”

Trump said he has talked with leaders of Congress in recent days, including McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) about passing background-check legislation.

“Background checks and red flags will probably lead the discussion,” McConnell on Thursday told Louisville’s WHAS-AM. “Those are two items that for sure will be front and center as we see what we can come together on and pass.”

But McConnell said he would not call for the Senate to return from its five-week recess to take up those gun-control measures, a decision that Trump endorsed on Friday.

“Leadership is dealing along with me right now,” Trump said. “I don't think we'll need to call them back. I think we'll have a very good package by the time they come back. And they can start debating and voting on it then.”

The Democratic-led House in February passed two bills to expand the requirement that a person be cleared by a background check before being allowed to buy a firearm at gun shows and over the internet, and to expand the time the check can take from three to 10 days.

Yet the vote broke down along partisan lines: All but eight Republicans voted against the expansion and all but three Republicans opposed the expanded amount of time for authorities to complete the background check.

McConnell, meanwhile, has not brought up either measure on the Senate floor.

But on Thursday, McConnell said, “What we can't do is fail to pass something. What I want to see here is an outcome."