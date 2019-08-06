Trump to headline fundraisers in the Hamptons

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to headline a pair of Hamptons campaign fundraisers on Friday where deep pocketed donors will pay up to $250,000 to have lunch and take a photo with the president.

Developer Joe Farrell is hosting a 12:30 p.m. reception for Trump at his Bridgehampton estate to benefit Trump’s 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee, according to an invitation sent to supporters.

The president will then head to the Southampton home of developer Stephen Ross and his wife, Kara Ross, for a 2:30 p.m. fundraising reception, according to an invitation for the event. Entry to the event starts at $100,000 for lunch and a photo with Trump, and runs up to $250,000 for the opportunity to attend a roundtable discussion with the president.

The pair of fundraisers were in the works weeks before last weekend’s pair of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, and will go on as planned, according to sources familiar with the president’s travel schedule.

The White House and Trump campaign declined to comment on the president’s plans.

Farrell’s fundraiser will be co-hosted by Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the president’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr., former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale, according to the invite.

Farrell’s Sandcastle property — which rents for up to $1 million a month — was previously rented by celebrity couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

The two events come amid an aggressive fundraising push by the Trump campaign, which reported a haul of $105 million between April and June, according to the latest Federal Election Commission filings.

Trump is expected to fly into Southampton's Francis S. Gabreski Airport on Friday morning, according to a Federal Aviation Administration travel advisory typically posted ahead of the president’s visit to warn other pilots of possible flying restrictions in the area.