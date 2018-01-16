TODAY'S PAPER
White House doctor to release more info on Trump's health

Navy doctor Ronny Jackson - declared Trump to be in "excellent health" following Friday's exam at the Walter Reed military hospital in Maryland.

President Donald Trump smiles as he walks to

President Donald Trump smiles as he walks to Marine One on the South Lawn the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON - A fuller readout of President Donald Trump's health following his first medical check-up is expected later Tuesday.

Trump's White House physician - Navy doctor Ronny Jackson - declared Trump to be in "excellent health" following last Friday's exam at the Walter Reed military hospital in Maryland.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Jackson will attend her briefing Tuesday to provide a more complete readout on Trump's physical health.

White House doctor: Trump in 'excellent health'

The examination lasted several hours and measured things like Trump's blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, heart rate and weight.

Not expected are any conclusions about Trump's mental acuity. Questions about Trump's mental fitness have been raised following comments attributed to some of his close advisers in a new book, and his recent slurring of words on national TV.

Presidents aren't required to get a checkup, but modern presidents do so regularly and release a doctor's report on the findings.

