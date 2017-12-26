TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 27° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 27° Good Morning
NewsNation

Trump: Dems, GOP will 'eventually' agree on health care

Majority Republicans sought repeatedly to repeal the 2010 law this year, but couldn't get it through the Senate.

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting

President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, in Washington. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

President Donald Trump is predicting that Democrats and Republicans will "eventually come together "on a new health care plan for the country.

Sending a Twitter post early Tuesday from his Florida resort, Trump said "the very unfair and unpopular Individual Mandate has been terminated as part of our Tax Cut Bill, which essentially Repeals (over time) Obamacare."

Much of former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act remains intact, however, and the sign-up period for the various options was carried out as normal this year.

Majority Republicans sought repeatedly to repeal the 2010 law this year, but couldn't get it through the Senate.

Trump his wife, Melania, and their son, Barron, spent Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

2017 AP YEAR END PHOTOS - Jim Stites Top photos around the U.S. and globe in 2017
On Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, President Donald Trump Trump signs $1.5 trillion tax overhaul into law
A small boat rescues a crew member from Photos: Attack on Pearl Harbor, 76 years ago
This image obtained from NASA shows one of Stunning images from space, starring Cassini
The MacArthur Foundation awarded Sesame Workshop and the 'Sesame Street' wins grant to help children of war
Corporate Tax Rank: 26 Individual Income Tax Rank: Which states have the best and worst tax climates?