WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Twitter indicated his plans to replace the Affordable Care Act would come “right after” the 2020 election, a pledge that came a week after he revived his fight to repeal the Obama-era program with no firm backup plan in hand.

Trump, in a series of late Monday night tweets, said Republicans would wait to vote on a replacement plan until after next year’s election, when Trump predicted “Republicans hold the Senate & win back the House.”

“The Republicans … are developing a really great HealthCare Plan with far lower premiums (cost) & deductibles than Obamacare,” Trump tweeted, using the nickname for the Affordable Care Act. “In other words it will be far less expensive & much more usable than Obamacare. Vote will be taken right after the Election when Republicans hold the Senate & win … back the House.”

Trump’s assertions that Republicans were working on a plan came a week after the Justice Department sided with a lower court decision that deemed the entire Affordable Care Act unconstitutional. The decision, currently on hold pending the outcome of an appeal, spurred questions about what proposals Trump would push to replace the plan should it be invalidated.

White House aides indicated to reporters last week that there were no concrete replacement plans lined up, and Republican congressional leaders, reeling from losses in the midterm election, noted the slim chances of passing a new national health care plan with Democrats, who support the Affordable Care Act, in control of the House.

Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) told The Washington Post last week that the two Senate committees overseeing health care policy had no plans to draft a replacement, even as Trump announced that three Republican senators — Sens. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) — were working on a replacement proposal.

“Obamacare is something that’s not going to be replaced unless the courts would declare it unconstitutional,” Grassley told The Washington Post. “You won’t know that for a long time.”

Republican senators speaking to reporters after a luncheon with Trump on Capitol Hill last Tuesday said they were surprised that the president was once again revving up his fight to repeal and replace the act.

“I was a little surprised he came out of the chute in health care,” said Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). “He wants us to try again.”

White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, making the Sunday political talk show rounds, also acknowledged the process to come up with a replacement plan would be slow moving.

“What we’re going to do over the course of the next couple of months, because the lawsuit will move fairly slowly, is to come up with something that can pass into law,” Mulvaney said on CNN’s “State of the Union” when host Jake Tapper noted that the Trump administration had yet to provide details on a replacement plan.

Mulvaney said any plan brought forward would preserve the guarantee of coverage to those with pre-existing conditions currently mandated by the Affordable Care Act.

“The debate about pre-existing conditions is over. Both parties support them," Mulvaney said.

In a Tuesday tweetstorm, the president also accused Democrats of becoming “totally unhinged” following the conclusion of the special counsel’s Russia probe, and took jabs at Puerto Rico’s local leaders accusing them of mismanaging disaster relief funding.

"There is no amount of testimony or document production that can satisfy Jerry Nadler or Shifty Adam Schiff," the president said referring to Nadler (D-N.Y), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and Schiff (D-Calif.), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who have both vowed to continue House probes into Trump’s business and political dealings.

Trump in a series of tweets declared that he was the “best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico” and said the federal government “cannot continue” to issue payments to the U.S. commonwealth with “so little appreciation!”

Trump’s tweets came after the Senate failed to pass a disaster relief spending package that Democrats argued did not include enough money for Puerto Rico in the wake of 2017’s back to back deadly hurricanes.