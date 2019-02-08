Physician says Trump is 'in very good health'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's physician says the president is "in very good health" and is likely to remain so for the duration of his presidency and beyond.

Dr. Sean Conley says that over the course of a four-hour medical check-up Friday, he supervised a panel of 11 board-certified specialists in examining Trump.

Conley adds that the 72-year-old president did not undergo any procedures requiring sedation or anesthesia.

This is Trump's second health checkup since becoming president. It took place at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Conley did not provide details about the examination, such as weight, heart rate or blood pressure.

Modern-day presidents have undergone regular exams to catch any potential problems but also to assure the public they are fit for office.