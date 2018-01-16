WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday he wants immigrants to the United States to “come in from everywhere,” even as his administration doubled-down earlier in the day on its calls for scrapping the diversity-based visa lottery program and funding a border wall as part of ongoing budget negotiations.

“I want them to come in from everywhere,” Trump said at a White House appearance, when asked to confirm reports that he told lawmakers at a closed-door meeting last Thursday that he preferred visas be doled out to immigrants from countries such as Norway, instead of Haiti and Africa.

Hours earlier, on Twitter, Trump repeated his calls for Congress to eliminate the decades-old lottery program that reserves visas for people from countries that have relatively few immigrants in the United States.

“We need a merit-based system of immigration, and we need it now! No more dangerous Lottery,” Trump tweeted.

Underscoring the president’s immigration demands, the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security released a joint report Tuesday morning arguing that a visa system overhaul was needed as a matter of national security, and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, also championed the president’s wishes in testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“He’d like to move away from a country-based quota system to a merit-based system,” Nielsen said of Trump. “It shouldn’t matter where you’re from, it should matter what you can contribute to the United States.”

The pronounced push for an immigration reform plan that ends the visa lottery program and curbs so-called chain-migration through family reunification visas comes as congressional leaders race to hash out a new budget deal before Friday to avoid a government shutdown.

Negotiations over a deal that would save the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shields thousands of young immigrants from deportation, have stalled since Thursday’s meeting, following disclosures by some lawmakers in the room that Trump described Haiti and Africa as “shithole countries.”

Nielsen, under oath, told the Senate panel she did not hear Trump use the phrase at the “very impassioned” meeting.

“I don’t dispute that the president was using tough language. Others in the room were also using tough language,” Nielsen said.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), one of the stakeholders who publicly disclosed Trump’s remarks last week, told reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday: “I stand by every word I said about what was said and what happened at that meeting.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who was also at last week’s meeting and has backed Durbin’s account, urged lawmakers and the White House to focus on reaching a budget deal and preserving the status of those young immigrants protected by DACA, saying the public demands it.

“How does it end? Does it end with the government shutting down?,” Graham told reporters on Capitol Hill. “Does it end with the 700,000 kids thrown to the wolves? No. Does it end without an effort to secure the border? No. So it’s not going to end poorly, it’s going to end well.”