Immigration operation touted by Trump nets 35 arrests

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer during an operation in Escondido, Calif., on July 8. Photo Credit: AP / Gregory Bull

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — The immigration enforcement operation touted by President Donald Trump that targeted some 2,000 people resulted in 35 arrests.

Trump billed the operation as a major show of force in an effort to "deport millions" of people in the country illegally as the number of Central American families crossing the southern border has skyrocketed. It was canceled once and then rescheduled; Trump announced the day it would begin after media reports.

The arrests took place in 10 major cities around the country.

Of those arrested, 18 were members of families and 17 were collateral apprehensions of people in the country illegally encountered by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

The acting head of ICE, Matt Albence, says the operation is ongoing.

Another operation targeting immigrants with criminal records netted 899 arrests.

By The Associated Press

