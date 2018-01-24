WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will propose his own framework for an immigration bill on Monday, which will include a wall and a solution for so-called Dreamers brought to the U.S. illegally as children, the White House said Wednesday.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Trumps initiative as about three dozen senators divided among both parties planned to meet to “get people thinking about a framework that might actually work,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.).

“After decades of inaction by Congress, it’s time we work together for once and all,” she said at the daily White House briefing. “The president wants to lead on this issue and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

Trump insertion into the midst of the thorny issue of immigration comes after he was largely absent during the government shutdown over the weekend, prompted by Democrats demand that the Dreamers be addressed while Republicans stoutly, and successfully, refused.

Congress approved a short-term funding bill Monday that lasts until Feb. 8, giving legislators limited time to negotiate a contentious issue.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) promised he would bring a bipartisan immigration bill to the Senate floor for fair and open debate and amendments if a deal is not reached on immigration legislation by the Feb 8 deadline.

McConnell’s spokesman Don Steward did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who blamed the breakdown on Trump’s shifting position from for to against an outline of a deal between the two of them that Schumer said included a fix for the Dreamers and $25 billion for a wall.

Schumer, who has since rescinded his agreement to the wall funding, declined comment on the announcement that Trump would unveil his framework for a bill on Monday, Schumer spokesman Matt House said.

Earlier Wednesday, Schumer warned against allowing immigration hardliners to take lead and dictate the final legislation. Among those hardliners are Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), both of whom Huckabee Sanders said were consulted by Trump.

“We cannot let those who are anti-immigrant, who call giving the Dreamers hope ‘amnesty,’ block us. Because then we will fail, and it will be on the other side of the aisle that made that happen,” he said.

Huckabee Sanders’ announcement appeared aimed to pre-empt a solution that might emerge primarily from lawmakers, after Trump rejected a Senate bipartisan proposal that would be far more generous to immigrants than a House version Trump has backed.

She said the framework includes Trump’s four core principles: “Securing the border and closing legal loopholes; ending extended family chain migration; cancelling the visa lottery, and promoting a permanent solution on DACA.”

Trump last September issued a March 5 expiration of DACA, the program President Barack Obama created that allows about 690,000 immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children to work and stay in the country.

“President Donald J. Trump and his administration have hosted dozens of meetings with Republican and Democrat leadership and rank and file members of the House and Senate to discuss these reforms and find a bipartisan path forward.” she said.

“Based on these negotiations, the White House will release a legislative framework on Monday that represents a compromise that members of both parties can support. We encourage the Senate to bring it to the floor.”