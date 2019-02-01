WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday suggested he might announce that he will take executive action affecting the southern border wall, without involving Congress, during or after his State of the Union address next week.

Trump, speaking to reporters at an event on human trafficking, again cast doubt on the bipartisan conference committee negotiating a deal on border security and federal spending bills to avert another shutdown when funding runs out on Feb. 15.

Trump hinted he might declare a national emergency to allow him to build more border walls without Congress appropriating funds for it, saying that “there’s a good chance we’ll have to do that” and that “we’re going to make a big step in the next week or so.”

Asked when he might declare a national emergency, Trump said, “I don’t want to say it, but you’ll hear the State of the Union, and then you’ll see what happens right after the State of the Union.”

Pressed on whether he’ll make the announcement during his speech, Trump said, “Well, I’m saying listen closely to the State of the Union. I think you’ll find it very exciting.”

Later Friday, a senior administration official at the White House outlined the top five issues Trump will cover in his nationally televised address Tuesday evening, leading off with his plan for “a safe and legal immigration system.”

The official offered no details on what Trump would say or whether he would declare a national emergency in the speech. “The president will reaffirm his determination to stop illegal immigration, human trafficking and the flow of drugs and crime,” the official said.

Trump also will urge Congress to seek common ground on trade and approve the new treaty with Canada and Mexico; investments in infrastructure; lowering health care and drug costs, and protect national security and end the foreign wars, the official said.

Trump told The New York Times in a Thursday interview that “the wall will get built one way or another,” hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) declared there will be no money for a wall in any bipartisan compromise deal reached by the conference committee.

Although Trump and Pelosi have ratcheted up their criticism of each other — and hardened their positions on a border wall — the senior administration official said the president intends to present an optimistic vision and appeal to bipartisanship in his national address.

“The president will express confidence in a hopeful future and encourage Congress to reject the politics of resistance and retribution and instead adopt a spirit of cooperation and compromise, so we can achieve it,” the official said.

But speaking to reporters Friday at the White House, Trump unloaded on Pelosi and Democrats in their deadlock over their differing views of border security.

Trump said Republicans on the conference committee want to include funding for a wall, but Democrats are instructed not to do a wall “because they think it’s good politics for 2020.”