Trump calls the House impeachment hearing a 'sham'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, in a barrage of tweets and in remarks from the White House, denounced the first day of open impeachment inquiry hearings, accusing House Democrats of orchestrating a televised “witch hunt” that he was “too busy” to watch.

Trump, at a joint White House news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said he had not watched the hearing — featuring the sworn testimonies of William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent — saying they were “a sham and shouldn’t be allowed.”

“I haven't watched for one minute,” Trump said when asked to weigh in on the hearings.

The president’s Twitter account, meanwhile, remained active throughout the proceeding, dispatching retweets of his GOP supporters at a dizzying pace. More than two-dozen posts were shared by Trump’s personal account during the course of the proceeding, including one from Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) taking aim at House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat overseeing Tuesday’s hearing.

Moments after asserting to reporters that he had not been briefed on the hearings, Trump took aim at House Democrats’ decision to have a staff attorney first question Kent and Taylor, before opening up the floor to lawmakers for questions.

“I see they’re using lawyers that are television lawyers, they took some guys off television.” Trump said. “You know. I’m not surprised to see it, because Schiff can’t do his own questions.”

The president appeared to be referring to House Intelligence Committee Counsel Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York who was leading Tuesday’s first round of questioning. House Republicans likewise tapped their staff counsel, Steve Castor, with questioning the two officials.

During the hearing, Taylor testified that one of his aides overheard Trump inquiring about the status of Ukraine opening investigations into his political rivals — namely former Vice President Joe Biden — during a July 26 phone call between Trump and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union.

Asked about the phone call, Trump said: "I know nothing about that.”

“First time I’ve heard it,” he said. “I don’t recall. Not at all. Not even a little bit.”

The president said on Thursday he plans to release a transcript of “a second call” with Zelensky that occurred before the July 25 call now at the heart of the impeachment inquiry. The White House released a summarized transcript of the July call in September, which indicates Trump called on Zelensky for “a favor” to investigate a disproved theory pegging Ukraine to the hacking of Democratic party emails in 2016 and to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s business ties in Ukraine.

Trump has said the July conversation was “perfect,” but House Democrats have said the request, which came days after Trump ordered the temporary suspension of $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, was an illicit bid to have a foreign ally launch an investigation that would aid Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign.

As the hearings were underway, Trump met behind closed doors with Erdogan and top Turkish officials, for a series of meetings focused on Turkey’s deadly invasion of northern Syria, a move that displaced hundreds of thousands of Syrian Kurds previously allied with the U.S. in the fight against the Islamic State.

Turkey’s military offensive came shortly after Trump announced the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Northern Syria, a move that lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have described as a betrayal to the Kurdish forces who helped the U.S. battle Islamic State militants.

Turkey has since formed an alliance with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to patrol the invaded territory, a move that military analysts have said cedes more power in the region to Russia against American interests.

Despite bipartisan criticism from lawmakers over Erdogan’s visit, Trump told reporters he was a “big fan” of the leader, and insisted that the U.S. would keep a military presence in the region to keep Syrian oil fields secure.

"We're keeping the oil,” Trump said. “We have the oil. The oil is secure. We left troops behind, only for the oil.”