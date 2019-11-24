'Months' of White House stalling won't be allowed, Schiff says

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, leader of the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump, said Sunday that while the House wants to call more witnesses and view more documents, it is not willing to withstand "months and months" of stalling from the White House.

Schiff said that his committee will continue to investigate even as he prepares a report to the House Judiciary Committee. No public hearings are scheduled the rest of this year, "but we don't foreclose the possibility of others," Schiff told NBC host Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press."

"We view this as urgent, we have another election in which the president is threatening more foreign interference but at the same time there are still other witnesses, other documents that we would like to obtain, but we are not willing to go the months and months and months of rope-a-dope in the courts which the administration would more than love for us to do," Schiff said on "Meet the Press."

"The evidence is already overwhelming," Schiff told host Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union." "Even as we compile his report, even as we submit evidence to the Judiciary Committee, we are going to continue our investigation. But we are not going to let the administration's stonewalling us stop us."

"The evidence is already overwhelming," Schiff said. "It's really not contested what the president did."

Schiff declined to say whether he was ready to vote to impeach Trump. "I want to discuss this with my constituents and my colleagues before I make a final judgment on it."

"I certainly think that the evidence that's been produced overwhelmingly shows serious misconduct by the president," he said.

At the center of the House impeachment probe is a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Investigators are looking into Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate political rivals as he held back nearly $400 million in aid.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), a prominent defender of Trump, said on CNN's "State of the Union" that the readout from Ukraine after the call contains "no reference to a quid pro quo or a hold on aid."