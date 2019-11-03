Democrats: Public impeachment hearings to launch soon

WASHINGTON — Top House Democrats on Sunday said the public impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump will launch “very soon,” after weeks of closed door depositions with top State Department and White House officials.

Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told ABC’s “This Week,” that the trio of House committees probing Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, were expecting “the last of the witnesses” to testify this week “and then ... the transcripts will be released” from the closed door sessions.

“There will be public hearings very very soon,” Engel told “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos.

Engel’s assertion came as President Donald Trump on Twitter continued to defend his push to have Ukraine open an investigation into his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. He continued to describe the request now at the heart of the impeachment inquiry as “totally appropriate” and “perfect.”

Trump’s GOP allies continued to assail the House Democrat-led impeachment inquiry, criticizing Democrats for launching the probe with closed door depositions, even as Republicans have participated in the depositions and had the opportunity to question witnesses. Top Democrats promised transcripts of the sessions would be released in the coming week, but were reluctant to give a definitive answer about when the public hearings would start.

“We are going to move as soon as the facts and the truth dictate,” said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Maryland) when pressed about a timeline during an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Hoyer said the public hearings would be held “relatively soon,” but when pressed by “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan whether the public hearings would be wrapped up before Congress breaks for Thanksgiving, or whether the hearings would stretch into December, Hoyer said he couldn’t answer because there were several variables in play.

“You ask me a question I don’t know the answer to, because I don’t know what witnesses are going to come forward, what they’re going to say, what evidence will have to be pursued by” the House Intelligence Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, Hoyer said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-California), who sits on the House Intelligence and Oversight committees, two of the panels leading the probe into Trump, told “Face the Nation” she believed the public hearings would be launched in two weeks and said transcripts of the closed-door hearings would be released publicly “probably within the next five days.”

“I don’t know if they’re all going to be released on the same day, but they’re going to be very telling to the American people,” Speier said.

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Connecticut) told Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace his “best guess” was that the public hearings would kick off in “the next two or three weeks.”

“We need to interview a few more witnesses before we’re in a position” to hold the public hearings, Himes said.

House Democrats voted last week on formal rules for the impeachment inquiry, but House Republicans and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on the Sunday show circuit continued to question the legitimacy of the impeachment inquiry.

Asked if the White House would comply with congressional subpoenas now that formal procedures have been adopted, Conway told Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace that Trump “has every right” to continue exerting executive privilege to block administration officials from testifying.

“We as a White House will continue to exert executive privilege where we feel that it is necessary,” Conway said.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (D-California), appearing on “Face the Nation” called on the U.S. intelligence whistleblower, whose complaint triggered the impeachment inquiry, to testify publicly. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-California) has said it is not necessary for the whistleblower to testify before the panel because the allegations outlined in the complaint have since been corroborated by other witnesses. Schiff has raised concerns that the whistleblower, whose identity is protected under federal law, will be exposed by testifying before lawmakers.

The whistleblower’s attorney Mark Zaid, told CBS News on Sunday that his client was willing to answer House Republicans’ questions “under oath and penalty of perjury if lawmakers submitted written questions to the whistleblower's legal team.” Zaid said he had reached out to Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking Republican on the Intelligence committee with the offer.

Asked about the offer, McCarthy insisted it was insufficient, saying the whistleblower should be compelled to testify openly.

“I think if the whistleblower should come forward in an open hearing and also bring the six people that he talks about inside his complaint that he said talked about other issues as well,” McCarthy said.