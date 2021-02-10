Trump's second impeachment trial: Live updates

The Senate's second impeachment trial of Donald Trump continues on Wednesday. Impeachment managers and the defense are allowed up to 16 hours per side to present their cases. The former president is charged with inciting an insurrection on Jan. 6, when a mob of his supporters broke into the Capitol to interrupt the electoral vote count. ++ Content appearing within the video accessed under US ‘fair use’ provisions for use only as part of a wider news report on the impeachment proceedings that includes the additional video elements provided. Clients should check applicable ‘fair use’ provisions in their own territories.++