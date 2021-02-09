TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Trump's second impeachment trial: Follow along for updates

Then-President Donald Trump addresses supporters near the White

Then-President Donald Trump addresses supporters near the White House at the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Credit: TNS / Abaca Press / Yuri Gripas

By Newsday Staff and The Associated Press
Print

What's happening:

  • Former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial just began Tuesday afternoon, 34 days after the events of Jan. 6 that prompted it. He is charged with incitement of insurrection. Read our guide.
  • Trump's lawyers insist that he is not guilty, and that his fiery words were just a figure of speech as he encouraged a rally crowd to "fight like hell" for his presidency.
  • This is the first such trial for an ex-president. There have been four presidential impeachments in U.S. history. Trump was acquitted in his first impeachment trial just over a year ago, when Sen. Mitt Romney was the only Republican who voted to convict him, and he is expected to be acquitted with Republicans' support again this time.

Tuesday tweets

By Newsday Staff and The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

President Joe Biden speaks during his inauguration. What will Biden's agenda mean for the LI economy?
Joe Biden was sworn in Wednesday as the Newsday's inauguration coverage recap
President Joe Biden assailed "a rise of political Watch: Joe Biden calls for unity in inaugural address
Long Islanders and some of the politicians that LIers react to the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Newsday asked girls what they think President Joe This is what 24 LI girls want to see from Biden and Harris
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at the Major Joseph LIers express hope for Biden's immigration plan
Didn’t find what you were looking for?