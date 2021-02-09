What's happening:
- Former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial just began Tuesday afternoon, 34 days after the events of Jan. 6 that prompted it. He is charged with incitement of insurrection. Read our guide.
- Trump's lawyers insist that he is not guilty, and that his fiery words were just a figure of speech as he encouraged a rally crowd to "fight like hell" for his presidency.
- This is the first such trial for an ex-president. There have been four presidential impeachments in U.S. history. Trump was acquitted in his first impeachment trial just over a year ago, when Sen. Mitt Romney was the only Republican who voted to convict him, and he is expected to be acquitted with Republicans' support again this time.
By Newsday Staff and The Associated Press