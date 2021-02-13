TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
NewsNation

7 Republicans vote to convict Trump in impeachment trial

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) walks in the Capitol

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) walks in the Capitol in Washington on Saturday. Credit: AP / J. Scott Applewhite

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — Seven Republicans voted Saturday to convict former President Donald Trump in his Senate trial, easily the largest number of lawmakers to ever vote to find a president of their own party guilty at impeachment proceedings.

While lawmakers voted 57-43 to find Trump guilty, the evenly divided Senate fell well short of the two-thirds majority required to convict an impeached president.

But by joining all 50 Democrats who voted against Trump, the seven GOP senators created a clear majority against him and provided a bipartisan chorus of condemnation of the former president. Trump was acquitted of inciting an insurrection for riling up a crowd of his supporters before they attacked the U.S. Capitol last month.

Voting to find Trump guilty were GOP Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Most of the defecting Republicans had clashed with Trump over the years. Burr and Toomey have said they will retire and not seek reelection when their terms expire next year.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Watch live: Day 2 of Trump's impeachment trial
U.S. Senators on Tuesday voted 56-44 to proceed Former President Trump's second impeachment trial underway
On Thursday, retired congressman Peter King blamed President 'This is all on him,' King says of Trump after Capitol assault
President Joe Biden speaks during his inauguration. What will Biden's agenda mean for the LI economy?
Newsday asked girls what they think President Joe This is what 24 LI girls want to see from Biden and Harris
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Thomas Newly introduced legislation to repeal SALT cap
Didn’t find what you were looking for?