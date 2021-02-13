TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
NewsNation

Pelosi scoffs at 'cowardly' GOP senators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, with impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, with impeachment managers Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), left, and Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington after the Senate's acquittal of former President Donald Trump Saturday. Credit: AP / Manuel Balce Ceneta

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scoffed at the "cowardly" Senate Republicans who voted to acquit Donald Trump of inciting the Capitol siege.

With the impeachment trial now over, some Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate have suggested censure as an option.

Pelosi panned those efforts as grossly inadequate in the face of the violent attack on the nation’s seat of power. Five people died.

"What we saw in that Senate today was a cowardly group of Republicans who apparently have no options because they were afraid to defend their job," she said at the Capitol.

"We censure people for using stationary for the wrong purpose. We don’t censure people for inciting insurrection that kills people in the Capitol."

Pelosi joined House prosecutors at a news conference at the Capitol following the Senate impeachment trial.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

U.S. Senators on Tuesday voted 56-44 to proceed Former President Trump's second impeachment trial underway
On Thursday, retired congressman Peter King blamed President 'This is all on him,' King says of Trump after Capitol assault
President Joe Biden speaks during his inauguration. What will Biden's agenda mean for the LI economy?
Newsday asked girls what they think President Joe This is what 24 LI girls want to see from Biden and Harris
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Thomas Newly introduced legislation to repeal SALT cap
Long Islanders and some of the politicians that LIers react to the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Didn’t find what you were looking for?