Fight over Trump impeachment trial witnesses dominates Sunday talk shows

WASHINGTON -- The fight over whether witnesses should be allowed to testify in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial continued to play out Sunday, as congressional Democrats and the president’s Republican defenders argued their positions on the political talk show circuit.

As President Donald Trump spent Sunday morning firing-off tweets denouncing the ongoing trial, the House impeachment managers prosecuting his case continued to call on Senate Republicans to vote in favor of subpoenaing additional Trump administration officials to testify before lawmakers.

Senate Democrats need four Republicans to crossover and vote in favor of witnesses. So far, only three -- Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Mitt Romney of Utah -- have indicated a willingness to vote for additional White House officials to testify. Former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton has said he is willing to speak if subpoenaed by the Senate.

Asked if Democrats have identified a fourth Republican vote, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, one of seven House impeachment managers, told CNN’s State of the Union that she was unsure, but hoped other Republicans would support the call for witnesses.

“I think the country wants a complete picture,” Lofgren (D-California) said. “The senators have an opportunity to get it. And I think they would be doing themselves a favor, as well as the country of favor, to get that job done.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), appearing on CBS’ “Face the Nation” said he would vote against additional witnesses because “House Democrats have had lots of witnesses” over the course of the impeachment proceedings.

“They’re not upset that they haven’t had witnesses, they’re upset that their witnesses haven’t said what they want them to say,” Cotton said.

Senate Republicans have argued if the House impeachment managers are allowed to call additional witnesses, Trump’s defense team should also be allowed to call witnesses including former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father was in office. Trump has argued his push for Ukraine to investigate the Bidens was over concerns of possible “corruption,” but Ukrainian officials have said there have never been any allegations of misconduct by the Bidens. House Democrats have argued that the president was seeking a politically motivated investigation to damage Biden as he runs for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Lead Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff, asked on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” whether Trump should be allowed to call from his witness list as a compromise, said the President’s legal team “does not have the right to call irrelevant witnesses, or witnesses who are not fact witnesses.”

“Should the trial be used as a vehicle to smear his opponent?” Schiff (D-Calif.) said. “Is that the purpose of a Senate trial? Or is it to get to the truth? Because if it's to get to the truth, Hunter Biden can't tell us anything about the withholding of the military funding.”

Sen. James Lankford (R-Oklahoma) criticized House Democrats for not pushing back harder against Trump administration officials who defied subpoenas to testify during the House impeachment proceedings.

Lankford, appearing on ABC’s “This Week” said House Democrats, in moving to drafting articles of impeachment last fall, wanted "to move as fast as possible and now they want to slow down the trial as much as possible in the Senate. It’s just a very odd political strategy for them more than a fact-finding strategy.”