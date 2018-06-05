WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump took aim at the Department of Justice Tuesday morning, complaining about “delays” in the release of a report about the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton e-mail server probe, while also renewing his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“What is taking so long with the Inspector General’s Report on Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “Numerous delays. Hope Report is not being changed and made weaker! There are so many horrible things to tell, the public has the right to know. Transparency!”

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who has been leading the internal probe of the FBI’s handling of the Clinton e-mail investigation during the 2016 election, told lawmakers last November that his office expected to release its findings “in late winter, early spring, hopefully in that March, April time period,” of 2018, but the report has yet to be released.

“We’ve interviewed dozens of people . . . We’ve reviewed about 1.2 million records.” Horowitz told the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee at the time. “We’re moving along quite expeditiously.”

The investigation was recently completed, and a 500-page draft report has been circulated for review among those cited in the report for their feedback, according to a report in the Washington Post on Monday.

Former FBI Director James Comey has come under criticism from congressional lawmakers for his handling of the Clinton e-mail server investigation, including his decision to hold a press conference in the weeks leading up to the election notifying the public that the bureau had reopened its investigation into her e-mails.

Trump initially blamed Comey’s management of the Clinton probe as the reason for firing him last summer, before telling NBC News days later that the ongoing Russia investigation also played a role in the FBI director’s ouster.

The president on Tuesday continued to denounce Sessions on Twitter from recusing himself from the Russia probe. The move ultimately led to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller to lead the investigation.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“The Russian Witch Hunt Hoax continues, all because Jeff Sessions didn’t tell me he was going to recuse himself . . . I would have quickly picked someone else,” Trump tweeted. “So much time and money wasted, so many lives ruined . . . and Sessions knew better than most that there was No Collusion!”

Sessions recused himself from the investigation citing his role as a Trump campaign surrogate and adviser. The former Alabama senator also met twice with Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak during the presidential campaign.