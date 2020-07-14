Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Tuesday rescinded rules that would have required international students to leave the United States if their colleges only offered online courses in the fall because of coronavirus concerns.

U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs announced the administration’s plan during a teleconference hearing in Boston after Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed a joint federal lawsuit last week seeking for the rules to be overturned.

The initial rules, unveiled by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, were widely denounced by colleges and universities across the country. More than 200 higher education institutions signed on to the Harvard and MIT lawsuit as co-plaintiffs, and other schools vowed similar lawsuits in more than a dozen states.

On Long Island, university officials last week raised concerns about the plan, but most said they planned to offer a mix of online and in-person courses and did not foresee the rules impacting foreign students on their campuses.

Hofstra University in a statement last Wednesday said that because it was offering hybrid courses, “we do not expect this rule to affect our international students."

Adelphi University President Christine Riordan and Provost Steve Everett in statement said the school was forming an “advisement team to work with each student and their academic adviser to create a course plan based on preferences for study and to ensure that those who want to stay at Adelphi will be able to, and to progress in their chosen program.”

Stony Brook's new president, Maurie McInnis, in a statement last week said, "International students are a vital part of our campus community and I am concerned about any barriers that are created that prevent them from attending and contributing to the diversity and intellectual rigor of this community.

"Our plan is to return safely to campus in the fall with a prudent mix of online, hybrid, and in-person classes, depending on the class and the college, and do not believe this action would apply."

— With Carol Polsky