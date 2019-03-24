The conclusion of special counsel Robert S. Mueller's investigation marks the end of just one probe into the president's campaign and company.

“It’s the end of the beginning, but it’s not the beginning of the end,” Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told reporters. “It’s important to remember that whatever is concluded by Robert Mueller doesn’t mean that the president and his core team are free of legal jeopardy.”

Nearly every organization Trump has run over the past decade remains under investigation by state or federal authorities, and he is mired in a variety of civil litigation in state and federal courts, and in Congress.

Federal prosecutors in New York have been investigating hush money paid before the 2016 election to two women who said they had affairs with Trump and are looking at Trump’s inaugural committee, which raised and spent record amounts of money. Additionally, the president is scheduled to sit for a deposition in a lawsuit filed in New York by a former contestant on his reality television show who alleges Trump groped her in 2007 and then lied about it during the election. And authorities in New York, Washington, D.C., and New Jersey are investigating a variety of issues related to Trump’s private business and charity.

The investigations and lawsuits include:

Congressional Democrats have already issued dozens of requests for information about various topics related to Mueller’s investigation, the operations of Trump’s White House and Trump’s private business, and they have signaled they will push forward.

President Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen has said he's helping the federal court's Southern District of New York with a current investigation.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan in February issued a wide-ranging subpoena to the presidential inaugural committee, the entity that organized Trump’s $107 million festivities when he took office in January 2017. The request sought documents covering nearly every aspect of the committee’s activities.

The inaugural committee has also received subpoenas from attorneys general offices in New Jersey and Washington, which are each investigating whether the nonprofit committee’s spending fulfilled its charitable aims.

Federal prosecutors are scheduled to try one of Trump’s oldest friends and confidantes, Roger Stone, in Washington in November. Stone has been charged with lying to Congress about his efforts to find out what material WikiLeaks held before the 2016 election. The anti-secrecy site upended the campaign by publishing emails from the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta that prosecutors have said were stolen by Russian operatives.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Trump in state court because of what the state called “persistently illegal conduct” at Trump’s 30-year-old charity, the Donald J. Trump Foundation. The suit says that Trump used the charity’s money to buy paintings of himself, to pay off legal settlements for his for-profit businesses and to give his own presidential campaign a boost during the 2016 Republican primaries.

Trump and his children Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric have also been sued; they were all technically members of a charity board that hadn’t met since 1999, the attorney general’s office says. Trump has agreed to shutter the foundation, but the case is still pending.

Trump’s company appears to be the focus of two new state inquiries that followed the congressional testimony by Cohen. Cohen told a House committee in February that Trump had submitted inflated summaries of his assets to both insurers and would-be lenders, seeking to mislead them about the state of his net worth.

State investigators in both New York and New Jersey have spoken to an attorney for undocumented immigrants who worked for years at Trump’s golf clubs, according to the attorney. In January, the company fired at least 18 workers — many of them longtime employees — after an audit found that their immigration documents were fraudulent.

Trump is also facing two federal lawsuits alleging that he has violated the Constitution because his private company continues to do business with foreign governments. Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel, down the street from the White House, has already hosted parties put on by the Kuwaiti, Azerbaijani and Philippine embassies, and it rented more than 500 rooms to lobbyists for the Saudi government starting just after the 2016 election.

Summer Zervos, a former contestant on “The Apprentice,” said Jan. 17, 2017, that she had filed a defamation lawsuit against President Trump. A New York appellate court earlier this month denied a request by Trump to dismiss the suit, allowing it to move forward.