10 things to know for today

Graduates react after hearing billionaire technology investor and philanthropist Robert F. Smith say he will provide grants to wipe out the student debt of the entire 2019 graduating class at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Sunday, May 19. Photo Credit: AP/Steve Schaefer

By The Associated Press
Your daily look at late breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP WARNS IRAN NOT TO THREATEN AMERICA

The president tweets about Iran's "official end" hours after a rocket landed near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

2. WHAT GOOGLE IS SAYING ABOUT HUAWEI

The tech giant is assuring users of the Chinese company's smartphones that Google's basic services will work on them following U.S. government restrictions.

3. WHERE EPA IS SHIFTING ENVIRONMENTAL ENFORCEMENT

The agency is delegating a widening range of public health and environmental enforcement to states, something critics contend is a risky, dangerous retreat.

4. PORK LOVERS WINCE AS PRICES SPIKE

Prices have jumped by up to 40% as China's struggle to stamp out African swine fever in its vast pig herds, sending shockwaves through global meat markets.

5. THE NEXT FRONTIER IN #METOO

Lawmakers, educators and teens are re-examining whether sex education needs to evolve to better address some of the issues in society today, AP finds.

6. MANY STATES USE DRONES FOR RANGE OF WORK

In Utah, drones hover near avalanches. In North Carolina, they search for endangered birds. And in Kansas, they could soon be identifying sick cows, AP learns.

7. TECH-SAVVY ESTONIANS PIONEER ONLINE BALLOTING

Online voting in the European elections begins in Estonia, the only country in the world to allow internet voting for the entire electorate, in every election.

8. 'HIPPIE' ISLAND GETS ON VACCINE BANDWAGON

An island near Seattle known for its counterculture lifestyle and low immunization rates is seeing an increase in the number of kids vaccinated for measles and other diseases.

9. MOREHOUSE GRADS GET QUITE THE SURPRISE

Billionaire tech investor Robert F. Smith stuns the entire class when he tells them he will pay off their student loans __ estimated at up to $40 million.

10. KOEPKA SURVIVES AFTER BLACK BITES BACK

Brooks Koepka survives Bethpage Black's brutal back nine to hold off Dustin Johnson and win the PGA Championship, his fourth major title.

