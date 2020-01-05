Pompeo 'confident' Iraqi people want U.S. troops to remain

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday defended President Donald Trump’s order to kill Iran’s top military leader on Iraqi soil, making his case as Iran vowed to retaliate against U.S. military installations and as Iraqi lawmakers in a special session approved a measure aimed at expelling U.S. troops from the country.

As Iraq’s parliament met Sunday to discuss ousting U.S. troops in response to the Trump administration’s drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qasim Soleimani in Baghdad, Pompeo told Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace he was “confident the Iraqi people want the United States to continue to be there.”

Sunday’s vote was backed by most Shia members of Iraq’s parliament, who hold a majority of seats, while many Sunni and Kurdish legislators did not show up for the session, apparently because they oppose abolishing a deal between Iraq and the United States allowing for the presence of some 5,000 U.S. troops in Iraq.

Pompeo argued that Iraq’s acting prime minister convened the special session “under enormous threats from the very Iranian leadership that we are pushing back against.”

Asked if the United States would comply with any orders to leave, Pompeo told CBS “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan, the United States was “following very closely what’s taking place in the Iraqi parliament” but would not give a definitive answer on a possible withdrawal.

Making the rounds on all five major Sunday morning political talk shows, Pompeo argued that Trump acted within his authority to approve the deadly drone strike against Soleimani in Baghdad without giving prior notice to Congress, saying Soleimani “was actively engaged in plotting against American interests.”

“There’s plenty of public evidence about the bad behavior of Qasim Soleimani,” Pompeo told Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace when pressed about the decision to kill the Iranian leader amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Pompeo, asked about Trump’s Saturday tweets warning Iran that the United States is prepared to “HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD” 52 sites in Iran, many of cultural significance, said the United States will “act lawfully” in carrying out any such strikes. In the aftermath of World War II, agreements reached in the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and Hague Convention of 1954 deemed attacks on cultural institutions a war crime.

“We’ll act lawfully," Pompeo told ABC’s “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos when pressed about Trump’s tweets. "We’ll behave inside the system. We always have, and we always will.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), appearing on “This Week” said the Trump administration defied protocol by not notifying the so-called “Gang of Eight” congressional leaders about the Soleimani attack before it occurred.

"I am really worried, and that is why Congress must assert itself,” Schumer said, adding that he believed Trump’s order was pushing the United States closer to “another endless war in the Middle East.”

Schumer added: “I think Congress and I will do everything I can to assert our authority. We do not need this president either bumbling or impulsively getting us into a major war."

With The Associated Press