TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
NewsNation

Trump: Iran a 'nation of terror,' was behind tanker attacks

President Donald Trump listens during a working lunch

President Donald Trump listens during a working lunch with governors on workforce freedom and mobility in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — Calling Iran "a nation of terror," President Donald Trump confirmed the assessment of his top advisers and publicly accused the Persian Gulf nation of responsibility for recent attacks on oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said on Friday that Iran's culpability was "exposed" by the United States. While calling into Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends," he said of the Thursday attacks, "Iran did do it."

While Iran has denied being involved in the attacks, U.S. Central Command released footage it said shows Iran's Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded limpet mine from the Japanese-owned tanker Kokuka Courageous.

Trump did not preview any potential U.S. response to the attack, saying the U.S. has been "very tough on sanctions." He added: "They've been told in very strong terms we want to get them back to the table."

The tanker attacks coincided with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Iran. Abe, a Trump ally, had taken a similar message encouraging a return to negotiations on his visit to Tehran.

U.S. officials said on Thursday that the Trump administration was considering a return to providing naval escorts to vessels transiting through the maritime choke point. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a prominent ally of the Republican president, called on the U.S. to begin the escorts immediately in an interview with "Fox & Friends" earlier on Friday.

Trump warned Iran not to close off the Strait of Hormuz, saying if it is closed it won't be closed for long.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
Comedian Jon Stewart is scolding Congress for failing Jon Stewart blasts Congress over 9/11 victims fund
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
A photo of Wolman during World War II WWII veteran recalls D-Day
An anti-government protester, right, takes cover amid rebel Photos: Street clashes, demonstrations in Venezuela
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search