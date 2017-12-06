WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Wednesday formally recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, marking the first time the United States has taken the position since the creation of the Jewish state.

The president also ordered the State Department to begin the process of relocating the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, a move that would take several years to complete. The United States would be the first country to have its Israel embassy in Jerusalem rather than Tel Aviv.

He reiterated that his administration remains committed to facilitating a “lasting peace” between Israel and the Palestinians and said his decision does not serve to stake out a position on borders or sovereignty.

“Today we finally acknowledge the obvious: that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital,” he said in an announcement from the Diplomatic Room of the White House. “This is nothing more or less than a recognition of reality. It’s also the right thing to do. It’s something that has to be done.”

Trump’s anticipated announcement was met with condemnation and warnings against unilateral action by Arab leaders and Western allies who said it will mean unrest in the region and will threaten the peace process.

Trump said, “There will, of course, be disagreement and dissent regarding this announcement, but we are confident that ultimately, as we work through these disagreements, we will arrive at a place of greater understanding and cooperation.”

Jerusalem is home to holy sites sacred to Jews, Muslims and Christians. It is central to a long-evasive peace accord between Israel and the Palestinians, as Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its capital and the Palestinians seek East Jerusalem as capital of their future state.

“Over the past seven decades, the Israeli people have built a country where Jews, Muslims, Christians, and people of all faiths are free to live and worship according to their conscience and beliefs,” Trump said.

Trump noted that he is delivering on a campaign promise in moving the embassy to Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately thanked Trump for his “historic” decision to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

“Jerusalem has been the capital of the Jewish people for 3,000 years,” he said in tweets, adding that he shares Trump’s commitment to fostering peace in the region.